Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max tipped to get 6GB of faster RAM

Apple iPhone 14 Pro renders created by Ian Zelbo for Jon Prosser

Apple will reportedly launch four new smartphones in September under the iPhone 14 series - Apple iPhone 14, Apple iPhone 14 Max, Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. The ‘Pro’ models in the Apple iPhone series are expected to get few notable changes including the new ‘pill shaped + punch hole’ cutout that will replace the notch at the front. Now, a new report by DigiTimes claims that both Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max will come with 6GB of RAM along with a newer and faster type of memory. As per the report, the high-end models in the upcoming iPhone 14 lineup will feature 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM, which is a faster and more efficient type of memory compared to older standards. For context, the current iPhone models feature LPDDR4X RAM and the similar is also rumoured to be seen in the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max.

Unlike the Apple iPhone 13 series, all models in the iPhone 14 series are said to feature 6GB of RAM. But only the Pro models in the Apple iPhone 14 lineup are expected to be powered by a new ‘A16’ chip. Known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that the company will retain the A15 Bionic chip for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max.

Rumours suggest that Apple will launch the new Apple iPhone 14 series, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE 2nd gen, Apple Watch Series 8 ‘Pro’, Apple AirPods Pro 2 and other gadgets at a special event on September 13. Reports also suggest that the tech giant will start shipping the Apple iPhone 14 series from September 23, 10 days after the launch. We can not independently verify the claim. However, the information may be true as Apple usually launched its flagship smartphone series on the second Tuesday of September.