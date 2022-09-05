Apple iPhone 14 Pro design, size revealed ahead of launch on September 7

Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Ahead of the September 7 event, Apple iPhone 14 Pro design and size has been revealed in new images. As shared on Korean blog Naver, an Apple iPhone 14 Pro case can be seen fitted on the current Apple iPhone 13 Pro revealing a few key changes in the dimension of the upcoming iPhone model. According to the images, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro rear camera lenses will be significantly larger than the ones seen on Apple iPhone 13 Pro.

The case of Apple iPhone 14 Pro gives the idea that the lenses of the Wide, Ultra Wide and telephoto cameras will grow in size. Apart from this, the flash and LiDAR scanner will also be shifted slightly in the iPhone 14 Pro due to the large camera lenses.

This is not the first time we have seen a report claiming that iPhone 14 Pro will have larger lenses. Previous sales and dummy models have also revealed that the Apple iPhone 14 series will have a more prominent camera bump. This year, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro models are said to get a new 48MP wide camera with improved low light photography, astrophotography. The smartphones are also rumoured to support 8K video recording.

Just like the previous two years, Apple will launch four new iPhone models in 2022 - Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Other than the iPhone 14 series, the tech giant will likely launch the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple AirPods Pro 2. As per the Indian time, the Apple’s Far Out event will begin at 10:30 pm on September 7. The event will be livestreamed online for viewers across the globe on YouTube and Apple’s official website.