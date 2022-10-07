Search icon
Apple iPhone 14 Plus with bigger display, battery goes on sale: Price, specs and more

The Apple iPhone 14 Plus is 5G capable and Apple claims that the smartphone can last up to 26 hours on a single charge

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 07, 2022, 11:35 AM IST

Apple iPhone 14 Plus

Apple iPhone 14 Plus is now available for sale in India. The Apple iPhone 14 Plus is one the smartphones of the iPhone 14 series that was launched by the company on September 7. The iPhone 14 Plus replaces the ‘mini’ model in the lineup and it is the only model in Apple’s latest portfolio that is going on sale this late. The Apple iPhone 14 Plus sports similar features as the Apple iPhone 14 but with a bigger display and a better battery. Here’s everything you need to know about the Apple iPhone 14 Plus.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus: Price and availability

Apple iPhone 14 Plus price in India starts at Rs 89,900 for the base model with 128GB of storage. The other variants of the smartphone with 256GB and 512GB of storage are priced at Rs 99,900 and Rs 1,19,900 respectively. The iPhone 14 Plus is available in five colour options - Blue, Purple, Midnight, Starlight and Red.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus specifications

Apple iPhone 14 Plus features a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display. The smartphone is powered by an improved A15 Bionic chip as seen in the Apple iPhone 13 Pro models. When it comes to cameras, the Apple iPhone 14 Plus features a dual rear camera setup with a 12MP main sensor and an ultra-wide sensor.

The Apple iPhone 14 Plus is 5G capable and Apple claims that the smartphone can last up to 26 hours on a single charge. It support new crash detection feature as well.

