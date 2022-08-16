Apple iPhone 14 models tipped to have similar storage options as Apple iPhone 13 series

Apple iPhone 14 series

With the the launch of Apple iPhone 13 series, Apple discontinued offering 64GB storage variants in its flagship smartphone series and as per reports, the tech giant will continue to the trend with upcoming Apple iPhone 14 series models. According to a report by MacRumors, Haitong International analyst Jeff Pu believes that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro base variant will have 128GB of internal storage. For those who are unaware, the Apple iPhone 14 series is believed to consist of four models - Apple iPhone 14, Apple iPhone 14 Max, Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. Till now, it was rumoured that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max models will have 256GB of base storage.

““Based on our recent supply chain survey, we maintain our iPhone 14 build plan to be 91m in 2H22, vs. iPhone 13’s 84m in 2H21, as there is no significant issue on the supply chain. The next to watch will be iPhone 14’s pricing and the wait-time when it hits the market. Spec-wise, we add 128GB storage to the Pro line-up,” Jeff Pu said as per MacRumors.

9to5Google’s Max Weinbach suggests that the Apple iPhone 14 series will be launched on September 6th. He also believes that the Apple iPhone 14 series will go on sale from September 16. To recall, Apple launched the Apple iPhone 13 series on September 14 last year and the smartphones went on sale 10 days later. Earlier this week, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman suggested that Apple is preparing a pre-recorded video for the iPhone 14 and Watch Series 8 launch event.

Gurman believes that the upcoming Apple event will be a virtual one and the company has "started to record" its September event. Since the beginning of Covid-19 pandemic, most of the Apple events have been held online. Gurman also suggets that the tech giant may hold two events this fall. As per the analyst, the September event will focus on the new ‌iPhone‌ 14 models and Apple Watch Series 8, while the second event, which will be held in October, will be Mac and iPad-focused.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that Apple may ship the upcoming iPhone 14 smartphone from factories in India and China simultaneously. As per latest tweets by Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is trying to reduce the geopolitical impacts on supply and sees the Indian market as the next key growth driver. “My latest survey indicates Foxconn's iPhone production site in India will ship the new 6.1" iPhone 14 almost simultaneously with China for the first time in 2H22 (India being one quarter or more behind in the past).” Kuo wrote in his Twitter post.