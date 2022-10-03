Apple iPhone 14 model detects car crash, informs police of tragic accident that killed 6

Apple iPhone 14 Pro (Image used for representative purpose only.)

An Apple iPhone 14 model automatically detected a tragic car crash and informed the police instantly. As per a report by The Associated Press, US authorities received an alert when a car hit a tree early in Nebraska that killed all the occupants. The report mentions that Apple iPhone 14 detected the impact and automatically called the responders when the phone’s owner didn’t respond. The crash is still under investigation but the accident is one of the first few cases where Apple iPhone 14 detected a crash.

For those who are unaware, Apple introduced Crash Detection feature on iPhone and Apple Watch to call for help in an accident. If your iPhone or Apple Watch detects a severe car crash, your device can help connect you to emergency services. Crash Detection works on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models with the latest version of iOS along with Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE (2nd generation), and Apple Watch Ultra with the latest version of watchOS. Emergency calls use a cellular connection or Wi-Fi Calling with an Internet connection from your Apple Watch or iPhone.

Last month, popular YouTube channel TechRax also tried the Apple iPhone 14 series’ Crash Detection feature by strapping the new iPhone to the headrest of the passenger seat of a 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis sedan that was controlled by a remote controller. The car then collided with a heap of old and wrecked vehicles.

The crash detection feature did not work instantly, which surprised the YouTuber. However, about 10 seconds later, a notification on the phone said, "It appears you've been in a crash." The YouTuber then tests the safety feature for the second time, and it successfully detects a crash, ready to initiate a call to emergency services.