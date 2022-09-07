Apple iPhone 14 may go on sale in India from THIS date, check details

iPhone 14 (Image: MacRumors)

Apple’s Far Out September 7 event is just a few hours away and every Apple fan is waiting to get a glimpse of next-generation gadgets that the tech giant will launch. If reports are to be believed, Apple will launch four new iPhones, 3 new smartwatches and a new pair of Pro TWS earbuds. Apple sent out invites for the iPhone 14 series launch event late last month, before then it was expected that the company would host the fall event on the second Tuesday of September as previous years. However, even before Apple confirmed the event, analysts predicted that Apple will host the iPhone 14 series launch event on September 7, which turned out to be true. If predictions of the known analysts are to be believed the Apple iPhone 14 series that consists of iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, will go on sale from September 16.

Also Read: Apple iPhone 14 series, Apple Watch Series 8, AirPods Pro 2 and other gadgets expected to launch at Apple event

To recall, the Apple iPhone 13 went on sale in the US and India on September 24 and it is likely that this year too, the flagship iPhone series will go on sale on the same day (September 16). A known Apple analyst believes that Apple may ship the upcoming iPhone 14 smartphone from factories in India and China simultaneously. As per tweets by Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is trying to reduce the geopolitical impacts on supply and sees the Indian market as the next key growth driver. “My latest survey indicates Foxconn's iPhone production site in India will ship the new 6.1" iPhone 14 almost simultaneously with China for the first time in 2H22 (India being one quarter or more behind in the past).” Kuo wrote in his Twitter post.

Also Read: Apple iPhone 14 launch may mark an end of these iPhone models: Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 13 Pro and more

The Apple event 2022 will begin at 10:30pm as per Indian Standard Time. This is the company's first in-person event since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic but just like previous years, the Apple event will be live streamed to Apple fans across the globe.