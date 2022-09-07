Apple iPhone 14 launched with new design, features: India price, specs, sale and more

Apple iPhone 14 launched

Apple on Wednesday unveiled the 14th series of its iconic and ubiquitous iPhone at its first in-person product launch event since before the coronavirus pandemic began.

The iPhone 14 sports a 6.1-inch display while iPhone 14 Plus offers 6.7-inch display. The iPhone 14 comes in five colour options -- "midnight," "starlight," blue, purple, and Product (RED).

The images of iPhone 14 show charging ports on the bottom, which implies that the company has decided to not go completely wireless.

While the camera for iPhone 14 remains the same as its 13th series -- 12MP main camera -- the company claims larger and faster sensor. Apple said the camera also has a 49 per cent improvement in low-light capture.