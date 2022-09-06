Search icon
Apple iPhone 14 launch tomorrow: How to watch Apple event live, what to expect

Apple's Far Out September 7 event will be company's first major in-person event since the beginning of COVID-19 pandemic.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 03:11 PM IST

Apple iPhone 14 launch tomorrow

Apple iPhone 14 series will be launched at the ‘Far Out’ event tomorrow (September 7). Apple iPhone 14 launch event will begin at 10:30pm IST and it will be livestreamed for viewers across the globe. Similar to last two years, Apple’s flagship iPhone range in 2022 will comprise four models - Apple iPhone 14, Apple iPhone 14 Plus (Max), Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. Although Apple is not known to reveal anything about its upcoming devices, its suppliers and tipsters often detail what people can expect. Almost every information about the Apple iPhone 14 and Apple iPhone 14 Pro smartphones has been leaked ahead of launch tomorrow. Here’s everything you need to know about the Apple iPhone 14 series launching tomorrow.

Apple iPhone 14 launch: How to watch the event live

As mentioned above, Apple has revealed in its invitation that the ‘Far Out’ event on September 7 will begin at 10am Pacific Time which means in India, the Apple iPhone 14 launch event will begin at 10:30pm. The Far Out event will be Apple’s first major in-person event since the beginning of COVID-19 pandemic. In the last two years, most of the Apple events that were livestreamed were pre-recorded. This year too, the event was rumoured to be a recorded one, however, Apple event invites confirm that there will be an in-person component. If you are interested to watch the Apple iPhone 14 launch event live, you can use the live link below.

Apple iPhone 14 launch: What to expect

Apple iPhone 14 smartphones are expected to be a first of a kind flagship iPhone series as the standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are rumoured to be powered by an ‘improved’ A15 Bionic chip as seen in the Apple iPhone 13 Pro models. On the other hand, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will likely be powered by the new A16 Bionic chip.

In terms of design, the ‘Pro’ models in the Apple iPhone 14 series are expected to get a major overhaul from its predecessors as the smartphone are rumoured to ditch the notch for a pill-shaped cutout. The Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will have comparatively larger camera lenses and with slightly repositioned flash and LiDAR scanner. The size of the smartphones may also be a bit different than Apple iPhone 13 Pro models. The Apple iPhone 14 Pro models are expected to feature 48MP cameras.

If reports are to be believed, Apple iPhone 14 series is also expected to get support for 30W fast charging, and always-on display.

