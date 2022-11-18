Apple iPhone 14 available with up to Rs 25,500 discount on Flipkart, how to avail the offer

Apple iPhone 14 has witnessed a slow response from buyers due to the similarities with the Apple iPhone 13.

Apple iPhone 14 series made its global debut in September this year and a couple of months after launch, the phones are available with huge discounts on Flipkart. The Apple iPhone 14 series comprises four models - iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The base model of vanilla Apple iPhone 14 is currently priced at Rs 79,900 on Apple’s official website, however you can get the new iPhone 14 under Rs 55,000 after discount of more than Rs 25,000 on Flipkart. Similar discounts are available on other variants of the smartphone.

Apple iPhone 14 discount on Flipkart

The prices of Apple iPhone 14 models on Flipkart are identical to the official website, however buyers can get up to Rs 20,500 on the smartphone in exchange for their old smartphone. In addition to that, if you are buying a standard Apple iPhone 14 or Pro Apple iPhone 14 models from Flipkart, you are eligible to get up to Rs 5,000 instant discount on HDFC bank credit non-EMI, credit and debit card EMI transactions.

Apple iPhone 14 specifications

Apple iPhone 14 follows a similar design language as its predecessor Apple iPhone 13. The device features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. Under the hood, it is powered by the improved A15 Bionic chip with 6 core processor as seen in Apple iPhone 13 Pro models. The smartphone gets a dual 12MP camera at the rear and 12MP camera at the front for video calls and selfies.

Apple offers the new iPhone 14 in five colour options - Starlight, Midnight, Blue, Purple and Red.