Apple iPhone 14 at Rs 6.18 crore per month on official website, iPhone 13 too, here’s why

Apple website glitch. (Image: 9to5Mac)

Apple iPhone 14 was selling at a price of $777,777 per month (Rs 6.18 crore per month) on the company’s official website for a brief period. Apple recently launched the iPhone 14 series at the Far Out event on September 7. The Apple iPhone 14 series comprises four smartphones - iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The standard Apple iPhone 14 in the US is available at a starting price of $799. However, due to a glitch, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro, Apple iPhone 14, Apple iPhone 13 and Apple iPhone SE were available at a starting price of $777,777 per month (Rs 6.18 crore per month).

The bug was spotted by 9to5Mac and as per the report, the glitch has been fixed now. Apple has not released an official statement on the issue. For those who are unaware, Apple iPhone 14 models are available for pre-order currently on Apple’s official website and the tech giant will start delivering new models from September 16.

The standard Apple iPhone 14 models have received a mixed review from the tech community as the smartphones have almost similar specifications as the standard iPhone 13 model. On the other hand, Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max come with incremental upgrades from their predecessors in terms of design, camera, processor and more.

Apart from the Apple iPhone 14 series, the company also launched three new smartwatches - Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch SE 2. The company also launched the second-generation Apple AirPods Pro TWS earbuds that are powered by a new H2 chip and with better sound optimisations.