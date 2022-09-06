Search icon
Apple iPhone 13 under Rs 50,000, iPhone 11 under Rs 25,000 on Flipkart ahead of Apple iPhone 14 series launch

If reports are to be believed, Apple will launch 4 new models in the iPhone 14 series - iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 03:57 PM IST

Apple iPhone 13

Apple will launch the new iPhone 14 series at the Far Out event tomorrow (September 7) and ahead of the launch, Apple iPhone 13 and Apple iPhone 11 are available at a massive discount on Flipkart. A day before the Apple iPhone 14 series launch, you can get the Apple iPhone 13 and Apple iPhone 11 under Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000 respectively. The Apple iPhone 13 with 128GB of storage is currently available for Rs 79,900 on Apple’s official website. Before the Apple event, Flipkart is offering Rs 9,901 off on Apple iPhone 13, bringing the price down to 69,999.

In addition to the Rs 9,901 discount, buyers can get Rs 2000 off On HDFC bank credit card non-EMI transactions and 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank card. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 19,000 off in exchange for your old smartphone. If you combine the flat discount with bank offers and exchange off, you can get the Apple iPhone 13 under Rs 50,000.

Apple iPhone 13 Mini features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and it is powered by the company’s flagship A15 Bionic chipset. The smartphone sports 12MP dual rear camera setup with 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. It also gets a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode. The company claims that the device offers up to 17 hours of video playback.

Just like the Apple iPhone 13, Flipkart is also offering a Rs 7,901 discount on Apple iPhone 11. The discount can be combined with a Rs 17,000 exchange offer to bring the value of the smartphone under Rs 25,000.

If reports are to be believed, Apple will launch four new models in the iPhone 14 series - Apple iPhone 14, Apple iPhone 14 Max, Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. Apart from this, the company is also expected to launch the new Apple Watch and AirPods Pro.

