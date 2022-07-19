Apple iPhone 13 Pro falls in ocean, found intact after 5 hours

Apple iPhone 13 Pro

An Apple iPhone 13 Pro reportedly survived a 5 hour long dip in the ocean after its owner accidentally dropped it in the English Channel. Apple has been launching water and dust resistant iPhone models for the last few years but the company no model is certified to survive this long and that too in the deep ocean. According to a one of its kind tale shared by Apple iPhone 13 owner on Reddit, “Phone sank to the bottom of the sea after 5 minutes of paddleboarding. 7 hours until the tide went out & it turned itself back on. I tracked it down & remarkably no damage after being in the sea for over 5hr.”

The Reddit user who goes by the username VAN_D00M, also shared the screenshot of the Find My app that he used to locate his Apple iPhone 13 Pro. The map shows the UK coastal towns and the English Channel. The user of the Apple iPhone 13 Pro appears to be around 32 kms from the seaside resort of Brighton.

For those who are unaware, the Apple iPhone 13 Pro has a rating of IP68 under IEC standard 60529. This means that the smartphone is certified to survive the maximum depth of 6 meters up to 30 minutes. According to Apple, splash, water, and dust resistance are not permanent conditions and resistance might decrease as a result of normal wear. The fact that VAN_D00M’s Apple iPhone 13 Pro survived between five and seven hours 5ft under the ocean entirely intact is quite remarkable.

For users like VAN_D00M, Apple will likely launch a rugged Apple Watch variant with protective casing and additional features later this year. Reports suggest that the smartwatch will be launched alongside Apple Watch series 8 and Apple Watch SE. Analysts suggest that the rugged smartwatch will be targeted at athletes.