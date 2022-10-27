Apple iPhone 13 price: Amazon vs Flipkart, where you can get the best deal

Apple iPhone 13

The price of the Apple iPhone 13 from Apple has dropped significantly. Discounts, exchange and bank incentives have all been offered over the phone on e-commerce websites like Amazon and Flipkart.

Given how similar the iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 look, the latter is a perfect alternative for individuals who want an iPhone 14 but can't get their hands on it due to high demand and a long waiting list. The Apple Store is another place to get deals on the iPhone. Details on the discount on the iPhone 13 can be found here.

Apple iPhone 13 price on Amazon

On Amazon, you can get the 128GB model of the iPhone 13 in practically all colour variants for only Rs. 66900. This is a discount of Rs. 3,000 off the phone's regular pricing. If you take advantage of the exchange offer, you may further lower the cost of the phone. You may save up to Rs. 14050 more when you trade in your old phone. The online retailer is also promoting the banks' deals over the phone.

Apple iPhone 13 price on Flipkart

Flipkart now has the iPhone 13 (128GB storage option) on sale for 4% off, bringing the price down to Rs. 66990. There is an additional discount of up to Rs. 18500 available when you trade your phone. All you need is an older smartphone that is still fully functional. A variety of banking deals are also presented over the phone, much as with Amazon. The Flipkart safe packaging cost is Rs. 29.

Apple iPhone 13 price on Apple Store

The iPhone 13 is now available for purchase from the Apple Store for the price of Rs. 69,900. However, if you decide to do a trade in, you may save anywhere from Rs. 2200 to Rs. To find out how much money you may get for your used smartphone, all you have to do is look it up online.

Although the iPhone 13's Super Retina XDR OLED display is among the greatest in the industry, its normal 60 Hz refresh rate is a letdown. The Apple A15 Bionic is a system-on-a-chip (SoC) developed using a 5 nm manufacturing process and featuring a hexa-core architecture with two high-performance Avalanche CPUs running at a maximum of 3.23 GHz, four high-efficiency Blizzard CPUs running at a frequency of 1.82 GHz, and a 5-core Apple proprietary GPU. A whopping 4GB of RAM is standard on the iPhone 13.