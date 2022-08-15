Apple iPhone 13 Independence Day sale offer ends tomorrow, how to get the best price

Apple iPhone 13

Apple iPhone 13 is available at massive discount ahead of the rumoured Apple iPhone 14 launch on September 7. Reliance Digital is offering attractive deals on Apple iPhone 13 smartphone during the Independence Day sale that will end on August 16 (tomorrow). Apple iPhone 13 base variant with 128GB of storage is currently available at a reduced price of Rs 72,990. The other two variants of the Apple iPhone 13 with 256GB storage and 512GB storage are also available at a discounted price of Rs 80,990 and Rs 1,09,900. Apart from this, Reliance Digital is also offering Rs 4,000 cashback on HDFC Bank transactions. In addition to this, buyers are also eligible for a 10% instant discount when paying via ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, or Citi Bank debit or credit cards. 10% Cashback with Standard Chartered Bank Cards and EMI, 10% Cashback with ZestMoney EMI, and Rs 1500 cashback on IndusInd Bank Credit EMI transactions is also available during the sale.

Launched late last year, the Apple iPhone 13 is part of the company’s flagship Apple iPhone 13 series that will soon be replaced by Apple iPhone 14 series. Apple iPhone 13 series consist of four smartphones - iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. This year, the tech giant is also expected to launch four new models under the Apple iPhone 14 series and if the rumours are to be believed, the company is ditching the ‘Mini’ model in this year's flagship lineup. As per the reports, the Apple iPhone 14 comprises iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Currently available at a massive discount, Apple iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and it is powered by the company’s flagship A15 Bionic chipset. The smartphone sports 12MP dual rear camera setup with 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. It also gets a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode.