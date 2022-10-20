Apple iPhone 13 available under Rs 2,000 in Flipkart Big Diwali sale, here’s the catch

Apple iPhone 13

Apple iPhone 13 is one the most selling iPhone models till date and this Diwali you can own one yourself even if you have less than Rs 2,000 in your pocket. Flipkart is offering a massive discount on the Apple iPhone in the Big Diwali Sale which is ending on October 23. In the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022, you can get the Apple iPhone 13 with 128GB storage by paying less than Rs 2,000 through select credit cards. For context, the Apple iPhone 13 base variant is currently available at Rs 62,900 on the official website after the special festive discount. Here’s how you can get an Apple iPhone 13 under Rs 2,000.

Apple iPhone 13 is currently priced at Rs 59,990 on Flipkart and during the Diwali sale 2022, buyers can get 10% off on SBI credit card up to Rs 1,250. The platform is also offering 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card and EMI options on debit and credit cards of numerous banks. If you pick the 36 month EMI plan on Flipkart Axis Bank, you will be able to get the Apple iPhone 13 at just Rs 2,080 downpayment. The price of Apple iPhone 13 initial payment will get down to less than Rs 2,000 after the cashback.

Apple iPhone 13 is currently marked as the best seller on Flipkart and has received a great response in the Big Billion Days sale. Apple iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and it is powered by the company’s flagship A15 Bionic chipset. The smartphone sports 12MP dual rear camera setup with 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. It also gets a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode. The company claims that the device offers up to 17 hours of video playback.