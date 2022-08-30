Apple iPhone 13 available at the price of iPhone 11 on Flipkart ahead of iPhone 14 launch

Apple iPhone 13

Apple iPhone 13 is available with a huge discount on Flipkart ahead of Apple iPhone 14 September 7 launch. Apple is gearing up to launch the iPhone 14 series at Far Out event on September 7 and ahead of the launch iPhone 13 is available at flat Rs 13,901 discount on Flipkart, bringin the price of the iPhone down to Rs 65,999. For context, Apple iPhone 13 with 128GB of storage is available for Rs 79,900 on Apple’s official website.

In addition to the Rs 13,901 discount, buyers can get Rs 1000 off On HDFC bank credit card non-EMI transactions and 10% instant discount on SBI Mastercard debit cards. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 19,000 off in exchange for your old smartphone. If you combine the flat discount with bank offers and exchange off, you can get the Apple iPhone 13 at the price of Apple iPhone 11 that may be discontinued this year.

Apple iPhone 13 Mini features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and it is powered by the company’s flagship A15 Bionic chipset. The smartphone sports 12MP dual rear camera setup with 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. It also gets a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode. The company claims that the device offers up to 17 hours of video playback.

If reports are to be believed, Apple will launch four new models in the iPhone 14 series - Apple iPhone 14, Apple iPhone 14 Max, Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. Apart from this, the company is also expected to launch the new Apple Watch and AirPods Pro.