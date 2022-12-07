Apple iPhone 13 available at Rs 40,999 on Flipkart after Rs 28,901 discount, check details

The Apple iPhone 13 was launched at a starting price of Rs 79,900 in 2021.

Apple iPhone 13 is one of the most popular smartphones of 2022. The former flagship smartphone of Apple was available for less than Rs 50,000 in the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022. At that time the Apple iPhone 13 was available at lowest price ever however after the launch of Apple iPhone 14, you can get the iPhone 13 in even lesser price. Apple iPhone 13 is currently available at Rs 40,999 on Flipkart after Rs 28,901 discount. The Apple iPhone 13 is powered by an A15 Bionic chip. At the rear it gets a diagonally aligned 12MP dual camera setup. For video calls and selfies, the smartphone has a 12MP camera at the front. The device features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display.

By looking at the specifications, one may confuse Apple iPhone 13 for the new Apple iPhone 14 as both the premium Apple phones look identical and share similar specifications with some minor changes that are very difficult to notice. Due to the similarities of the two smartphones, the Apple iPhone 14 is not witnessing the sales the company expected from it. Buyers are preferring to buy Apple iPhone 13 instead of Apple iPhone 14 due to the huge price gap among the two. Also read: Apple sued by women after their exes stalk them via AirTag



The Apple iPhone 13 is currently listed at Rs 64,999 on Flipkart after Rs 4,901 discount. Flipkart is also offering 10% instant discount on Federal Bank debit cards, up to Rs 1500 on orders of Rs 5,000 and above, which brings down the price to Rs 63,499. You can further reduce the price of the smartphone as Flipkart is offering Rs 22,500 off in exchange for your old smartphone. This means you can get an Apple iPhone 13 at just Rs 40,999 on Flipkart after a Rs 28,901 discount. Currently on Flipkart, Apple iPhone 13 is available in 6 colour options - Starlight, Pink, Moonlight, Red, Blue and Green.