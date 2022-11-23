Search icon
Apple iPhone 13 available at price of Apple iPhone SE 3 on Flipkart, up to Rs 25,000 discount

Apple iPhone 13 features almost identical specifications as the company's current flagship Apple iPhone 14.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 23, 2022, 04:25 PM IST

Apple iPhone 13 was available at lowest price ever in the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022.

Apple iPhone 13 is the former flagship smartphone of the Cupertino-based tech giant. Launched late last year, the Apple iPhone 13 has similar design as the Apple iPhone 14 and the specs of the smartphone are also almost identical. The smartphone is currently available at a starting price of Rs 69,900 on official website, however you can get the iPhone at just Rs 43,999 via Flipkart.

The Apple iPhone 13 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. Under the hood, it is powered by an A15 Bionic chipset. When it comes to camera, the Apple iPhone 13 gets a 12MP dual rear camera setup with 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. For video calls and selfies, it features a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode. Apple claims that the smartphone offers up to 17 hours of video playback on a single charge. The smartphone is currently available at a starting price of Rs 69,900 on official website, however you can get the iPhone at just Rs 43,999 via Flipkart.

Also read: Apple seeks Samsung's help for iPhone production

On Flipkart, Apple iPhone 13 is available at Rs 62,999 after a price cut of Rs 6,901. In addition to that, the ecommerce platform is offering up to Rs 17,500 discount in exchange for your old smartphone, bringing the value of iPhone 13 down to 45,499. Apart from this, buyers can also avail 10% instant discount on Federal Bank Credit/Debit Cards, up to Rs 1500 on orders of Rs 5,000 and above. This means that you can get an Apple iPhone 13 at Rs 43,999. For context, Apple is selling the 3rd-gen iPhone SE 5G at Rs 49,900.

