Apple iPhone 12 available at lowest price ever, up to Rs 19,000 discount on Flipkart

Apple iPhone 12 is one of the most affordable iPhone that is currently available on Apple's website.

Apple iPhone 12 is currently available at its lowest price ever on Flipkart. As the world is gearing up for the Black Friday sales, Flipkart is already offering a massive discount on the Apple iPhone 12. Apple iPhone 12 was one of the most selling iPhone models and it is still a preferable choice for buyers who are looking to buy a budget iPhone with square edges like the current-gen iPhones. Apple iPhone 12 base model with 64GB storage is currently available at a reduced price of Rs 48,999 on Flipkart.

For those who are unaware, Apple iPhone 12 was launched by the company in 2020 at a starting price of Rs 79,900. Currently, the iPhone 12 64GB variant is available at Rs 59,900 on Apple’s official website. The top of the line variant with 256GB is officially priced at Rs 74,900. On Flipkart, the base iPhone 12 is available at Rs 48,999 and in addition to that the ecommerce is offering numerous discounts that will bring down the prices of the smartphone.

Buyers can reduce the price of Apple iPhone 12 as Flipkart is offering up to Rs 17,500 off in exchange for your old smartphone. Apart from this, buyers can avail Rs 1,500 instant discount when paying via Federal Bank credit/debit cards. Flipkart is also offering 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card.

Apple iPhone 12 comes with a 6.1-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display with 1170 X 2532 pixels resolution and HDR support. Under the hood, the device is powered by the Apple A14 Bionic chip as seen on iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. When it comes to camera, the Apple iPhone 12 gets dual 12MP sensors with OIS. The lenses come with f/1.8 aperture and 2x optical zoom. For video calls and selfies, the smartphone sports a 12MP f/2.2 shooter with TrueDepth. Apple iPhone 12 is IP68 water and dust resistant and it is also eligible for the upcoming iOS 16 update.