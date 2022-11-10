Search icon
Apple iPhone 11 available at Rs 19,499 in Flipkart sale after Rs 24,401 discount, check details

Apple iPhone 11 received a great response during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale and Amazon Great Indian festival sale.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 02:08 PM IST

Apple iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11 is currently available at a massive discount in the Flipkart Har Din Utsav sale. Apple iPhone 11 was launched in India in 2019 at a starting price of Rs 64,900. During the Flipkart Har Din Utsav sale, buyers can get Apple iPhone 11 base model with 64GB storage at Rs 19,499 with bank offers and discounts. Although Apple discontinued the Apple iPhone 11 after launching the iPhone 14 series a few months ago, it is still a great buy, especially under the Rs 20,000 price bracket. Apple iPhone 11 comes with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display. Under the hood, it is powered by A13 bionic chipset. When it comes to cameras, iPhone 11 gets dual 12MP sensors at the rear and 12MP selfie shooter at the front.

Apple iPhone 11 discount in Flipkart sale

Apple iPhone 11 base variant with 64GB of storage is currently priced at Rs 37,999 in the Flipkart sale after a Rs 5901 discount. Buyers can further reduce the price of the smartphone as Flipkart is offering up to Rs 17,500 off in exchange for your old smartphone, bringing the price down to Rs 20,499. Flipkart is also offering 10% up to Rs 1000 off on Axis Bank Credit Card non-EMI transactions and 10% off up to Rs 500 on UPI transactions.

Also read: Apple starts to roll out 5G support for THESE iPhone users in India

Apple iPhone 11 received a great response during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale and Amazon Great Indian festival sale. It is currently one of the most affordable iPhone available in the market and it was the highest-selling smartphone globally of 2020. Apple iPhone 11 was the vanilla model in the iPhone 11 series that also comprises iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

