Apple Far Out September 7 event: When and how to watch Apple iPhone 14 launch live

Apple iPhone 14 Pro (Image: MacRumors)

Apple’s Far Out event is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated tech event of of year 2022 and although numerous leaks have revealed what we can expect from the Apple iPhone 14 series, and other gadgets that the tech giant is expected to launch today (September 7), there is still excitement among the tech enthusiasts for the upcoming Apple devices. Apple sent out invites for the Far Out event late last month and it was a surprise for everyone as it was expected that Apple will host the fall event on the second Tuesday of September, however that is not the case. Apple is hosting an in-person event on September 7 at the Steve Jobs Theatre at Apple Park where it will launch the new Apple iPhone 14 series along with Apple AirPods Pro 2 and Apple Watch Series 8.

Apple iPhone 14 launch: When and how to watch live

As mentioned earlier, Apple Far Out September 7 event where the company will launch the new Apple iPhone 14 series will be an in-person event and just like other Apple events, it will also be livestreamed for viewers across the globe. As per Apple’s invitation, the Far Out event will begin at 10am Pacific Time which means that Indians should stream in to watch the Apple event live at 10:30pm.

The Apple iPhone 14 series launch event will be livestreamed on Apple’s official website and Apple’s official YouTube channel. You can click the YouTube livestream link below to watch the Apple iPhone 14 launch live.

Apple iPhone 14 series: What to expect

Apple iPhone 14 series is said to comprise four models - iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The standard Apple iPhone 14 models are rumoured to carry the same design as the standard iPhone 13 series along with an enhanced A15 Bionic chip.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max are believed to get a major overhaul as leaked images suggest that the smartphones will mark the beginning of ‘notchless’ Apple iPhones. The devices will likely get 48MP cameras with bigger lenses, support for fast charging and new A16 Bionic chip.