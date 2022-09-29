Another issue reported in Apple iPhone 14 Pro models

Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Apple iPhone 14 Pro models have been part of the news since the Far Out event. The new flagship smartphones come with a bunch of new features and upgrades. One of the major improvements that Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max have is in the camera department. The iPhone 14 Pro models get a new 48MP camera with bigger lenses. Although the company planned it as a feature, it is now reportedly becoming a problem.

As per a report by GizmoChina, iPhone 14 Pro’s wireless charging capability is hampered by the phone’s thick camera housing. The users claim that there is a lack of compatibility between wireless chargers and the iPhone 14 Pro with the camera bump preventing some devices from charging the smartphone.

The large camera bump of the iPhone 14 Pro is a distinguishing external feature from its predecessors, the report said.

The cameras come with greater power but users have reported uncontrollable shaking while using third-party apps. The bumpy camera setup could also be causing compatibility issues with wireless chargers, it added.

The Pro models feature the Always-On display, Crash Detection, Emergency SOS via satellite, and an innovative new way to receive notifications and activities with the Dynamic Island. iPhone 14 Pro will be available in deep purple, silver, gold, and space black in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage capacities.

(with inputs from IANS)