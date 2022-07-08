Android smartphone users under ‘high risk’ of attack, here’s what you can do to stay safe

Android

After releasing a high-severity warning for users of Google Chrome web browser users, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has issued a new advisory for Android smartphone and tablet users. The warning from the government's cybersecurity team is for the people who use smartphones and tablets that run Android 10, Android 11, Android 12 and Android 12L. As per CERT-In, multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in these Google Android versions. These vulnerabilities can be exploited by a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code, gain elevated privileges and access sensitive information from the targeted system.

What CERT-In has to say about the vulnerability

According to CERT-In, the vulnerability exists in Google Android operating system due to flaws in Framework, Media Codecs, Media Framework components, System, Kernel components, Imagination Technologies, MediaTek Components, Unisoc Components, Qualcomm Components, and Qualcomm closed-source components.

Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities can allow remote attackers to execute arbitrary code, gain elevated privileges and access sensitive information from the targeted system. The most severe of these issues is a critical security vulnerability in the System component that could lead to remote code execution with no additional execution privileges needed.

What you can do to stay safe

To avoid any swindling, you should install the latest Android security patch that was launched by Google this week. The links to download and install the patch can be found at the CERT-In website.