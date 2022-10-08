Amazon sale: Rs 76,250 discount on THIS Samsung Galaxy phone; features three displays, Snapdragon Octa-Core processor

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, you can get a Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 at a steep price. Amazon's festival sale has begun with the launch of the extra happy days sale, during which a wide variety of smartphones can be purchased at a discount. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is 30% off during the sale, as stated in the product description on Amazon.

Also, READ: Moto E32 with 50 MP camera launched in India: Check price, features, and more

Samsung's latest foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold 3, is on sale for Rs 1,19,999 (down from Rs 1,71,999) during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Extra Happiness Days Sale. In addition, customers may redeem a discount code of Rs 10,000 off the full price of the smartphone, bringing the total price to Rs 1,09,999.

In addition, consumers who pay using an ICICI Bank credit card will get a discount of 10%, up to a maximum of Rs 1,250. Thereafter, you may purchase the phone for Rs 1,08,749. However, that's not the end of the deal. In addition, you may get up to Rs 13,000 in exchange value from Amazon.

For its pricing, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 packs a punch with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, powered by the Snapdragon 888. The foldable phone's 7.6-inch screen has a 120Hz refresh rate and a 4MP front-facing camera hidden behind the screen. It sports a 120Hz AMOLED secondary display of 6.2 inches and a 10 megapixel front-facing camera. The display of the foldable phone is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, while the device itself has an IPX8 grade for resistance to water.

A 4,400 mAh battery powers the phone, and it's compatible with 25W fast charging, 15W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging. There are three cameras located on the rear of the Galaxy Z Fold 3. It features a 12 megapixel primary shooter, an ultrawide 12 megapixel shooter, and a telephoto 12 megapixel shooter with 2 times optical zoom.