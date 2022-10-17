Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Buy Samsung Galaxy S22 for Rs 37,799, find out how

Photo: Samsung Galaxy S22 5G

In the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022, Samsung Galaxy S22 5G can be bought for Rs 37,799. The Samsung Galaxy S22 5G was released with the Samsung Galaxy S22+ and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra earlier this year. During Amazon's annual Diwali sale, the Samsung Galaxy S22 is presently available for Rs 52,999. However, if you follow the steps outlined below, you may get a brand-new Samsung Galaxy S22 5G for Rs 37,799.

Amazon is offerring an incredible deal where you can get it for just Rs 37799! At first, Amazon is providing a massive 42% off price on the S22 5G! Samsung's flagship smartphone is now at Rs 49,999 after a discount.

When you trade in your old smartphone for the Samsung Galaxy S22 5G on Amazon, you may save up to Rs 12,200 off the purchase price. Keep in mind that your exchange options and the amount you save may vary depending on the make and model of your previous smartphone and the condition it's in. The total savings from these promotions brings the cost of a Samsung Galaxy S22 5G down to only Rs. 37,799!

Specification

Samsung Galaxy S22 features a 6.1-inch flat FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O display with 2340x1080 pixel resolution. The display gets HDR10+ certification, 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection on top. Under the hood, it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

When it comes to camera, the Samsung Galaxy S22 comes with a triple rear camera setup with 50MP primary sensor, 10MP telephoto sensor and 12MP ultra wide sensor. For video calls and selfies, the Samsung Galaxy S22 comes with a 10MP selfies camera.

The smartphone runs Android 12 out of the box and it is backed by a 3,700mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.