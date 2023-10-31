Headlines

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Get up to 40% off on top mobile brands

Apple responds to Opposition MPs' claims on threat notifications received by them

Not Mughal-E-Azam, Sholay, DDLJ, K3G, 3 Idiots, this film holds record of winning most Filmfare Awards in a single year

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023:Check out the best deals on pressure cookers, get up to 63% off

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023:Unlock the amazing deals on kitchen chimneys, get up to 65% off

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Get up to 40% off on top mobile brands

Smartphones have become an integral part of our lives. Some people change when the latest models are launched. Amazon Great Indian Festival offers the latest offering and at best discounts. 

DNA Web Desk

DNA Web Desk

Oct 31, 2023

Smartphones have become an integral part of our lives. Some people change when the latest models are launched. Amazon Great Indian Festival offers the latest offering and at best discounts. Whether if you are looking for a budget friendly or a expensive one, it will match your interest. We have selected some brand new and latest smartphone that you should check it out.

IQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G 

Check out this IQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G, which has the latest features. If you are in a hurry then it will be charging in 25 minutes. Its 50 MP camera will make a utmost clarity in day or night. Playing games or watching videos will be an ideal option in this. 

Realme narzo N53

The Realme narzo N53 has a revamped design that comes with 7.49 mm of elegant design. Store all your favorite pictures or apps, with its 8GB+128GB storage. Capture stunning and beautiful pictures with a high resolution of 50MP camera. 

Oneplus 11 5G  

These days Oneplus is very trending whether it's a laptop or a smartphone. It features a premium design and features 6.7 inches display with a high resolution of 3216 X 1440 pixels. It will be offering you 16GB + 256GB of storage

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G 

Samsung has always been the most trusted smartphone among its customers. With its impressive battery of 6000mAh that can last for even two days with heavy usage. 

