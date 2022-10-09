Amazon Extra Happiness Days sale 2022: Buy Apple iPhone 12 for just Rs 31,499; here's how

Buy Apple iPhone 12 for just Rs 31,499; here's how

Amazon's Extra Happiness Days promotion extends the Great Indian Festival till Dusshera 2022. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Apple iPhone 12s are available at a significant discount. Aazon has officially launched its festival sale, during which a number of smartphones are available at deep discounts, with the introduction of the extra happy days sale. Normally priced at Rs. 65,900, the Apple iPhone 12 can be had for less than Rs. 32,000 thanks to various card discounts, cashback, and exchange incentives.

Also, READ: Amazon sale: Rs 76,250 discount on THIS Samsung Galaxy phone; features three displays, Snapdragon Octa-Core processor

Apple's iPhone 12 is the first iPhone to feature a 5G connection, and now that service is available in India, buyers may take advantage of it.

The current selling price of the iPhone 12 is Rs. 47999, which is a substantial decrease from its initial recommended retail price. Amazon is now offering a flat 27 percent discount.

However, if you pay using an Axis Bank debit or credit card, you will immediately get Rs. 1000 discount. Those who have an ICICI card may take advantage of the same offer. In addition, if you purchase an iPhone 12, you will get a Rs. 2500 Amazon Pay Reward.

Furthermore, you might save up to Rs. 13,000 by trading in your old gadget at Amazon. This means you may receive a substantial discount if you trade in your old smartphone during the exchange procedure. The 64GB storage version of the iPhone 12 will cost you Rs. 31499. This includes the exchange discount, the rewards programme, and the card bonuses.