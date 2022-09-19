Search icon
All Apple iPhone 15 series models tipped to get the new Dynamic Island feature

A recent report said that some app developers had created games around the new design on the home screen.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 19, 2022, 03:23 PM IST

Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Apple launched the first ‘notchless’ iPhone model at the Far Out event on September 7. The Apple iPhone 14 series comprises four models - iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Among these new smartphones, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro models comes with a new pill-shaped cutout that the company is calling Dynamic Island. The company has retained the design of Apple iPhone 13 in the standard iPhone 14 models.

However, a known analyst suggests that all the models in the Apple iPhone 15 series that will be launched next year will have the Dynamic Island feature. "Dynamic Island expected on standard models on the 15. Still not expecting 120Hz/LTPO on standard models as supply chain can`t support it," according to display industry analyst Ross Young.

The feature can display system alerts for things like incoming phone calls and the Face ID authentication prompt, and it will also work with Live Activities in third-party apps when iOS 16.1 is released later this year, reports MacRumors.

A recent report said that some app developers had created games around the new design on the home screen. App developer Kriss Smolka has created a Pong-style game called `Hit the Island`. It challenges the user to bounce a ball between the paddle and the Dynamic Island to earn points.

Meanwhile, Christian Selig, the developer of the Apollo app for Reddit, has added the fun option to keep a pixelated pet on the Dynamic Island when using the app.

(with inputs from IANS)

