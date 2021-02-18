Good news! Now get free 6GB data coupons: Here's how

Airtel has come up with an unique offer for the customers, the company is now offering its prepaid customers a data coupon of up to 6GB.

To avail the offer, users will have to recharge with Rs 291 plan via the Thanks app. Notably, the telecom company will offer 6GB in the form of 1GB coupons to its prepaid customers, eligible users will be informed via text message.

Here's how to get it

Note: This is an app exclusive offer, so users will need to recharge through the Airtel Thanks app to avail the coupons.

1. To avail this offer, a minimum prepaid recharge of Rs 291 needs to be done via Thanks app.

2. Airtel will give two coupons of 1GB data each on recharges of Rs 219, Rs 249, Rs 279, Rs 289, Rs 298, Rs 349, Rs 398, and Rs 448. The free data coupons will be valid for 28 days.

3. Customers will have to recharge their prepaid account with Rs 399, Rs 449, Rs 558, and Rs 599 to get four coupons of 1GB data each. In this case, the coupons will be valid for 56 days.

4. Six coupons of 1GB each (valid for 84 days) will be given to pre prepaid recharge plans of Rs 598 and Rs 698.

How To Install Airtel Thanks App And avail 6GB data Coupons.

Step 1- You need to install the thanks app on your smartphone first.

Step 2- After entering your mobile number you will receive an OTP.

Step 3- You will have to select the language and have to permit them to access your calls and messages.

Step 4-you have to tap on the My Coupons section and write down the code to get the offer and it is done!