Ahead of Apple iPhone 14 series launch, Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max tipped to get periscope lens

Apple iPhone 15 may get periscope lens

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max that is expected to launch next year will reportedly be the sole iPhone of 2023 to feature a periscope camera. As per a recent report by known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the telephoto camera of iPhone will use a periscope design from 2023. He believes that the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max will be the first smartphone to get the new camera system followed by iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro in 2024. Rumours around Apple adopting a periscope camera for iPhone have been in circulation for quite some time. Previously Kuo suggested that we may be able to see periscope camera in Apple iPhone 14 Pro models that are tipped to launch on September 12.

According to Kuo, “the main specifications of the periscope camera for iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 are similar, including 1/3" 12MP, f/2.8, sensor-shift support, and 5–6x optical zoom.” Similar prediction about the periscope camera in the iPhone 15 model was also shared by analyst Jeff Pu. Apple recently also filed a patent for a camera technology titled “Zoom Lens and Imaging Apparatus”. The patent talks about ‘folded’ camera technology that uses multiple adjustable lenses which allow variable magnification.

Currently, the company is gearing up to launch the Apple iPhone 14 series that is rumoured to consist of four models - iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The flagship Apple iPhone series is one of the most awaited smartphone launches every year as iPhone is the most-selling smartphone in the world with millions of users. Apple is not known to reveal anything about its upcoming products, however, its suppliers and tipsters often reveal what the Cupertino based tech giant is working on. Along with the Apple iPhone 14 series, the company is also expected to launch three new Apple Watch models, 2nd-generation Apple AirPods Pro, New Apple iPad, iOS 16 OS, AR/VR headset and several other products.