After Nothing Phone (1), the company may launch affordable Nothing Phone (1) lite soon

Nothing Phone (1) lite will not have wireless charging and the LED strips at the rear in order to keep the smartphone budget friendly.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 11:39 AM IST

Nothing Phone (1) made its global debut last month and it appears that the company may soon launch a new Nothing smartphone dubbed as Nothing Phone (1) lite. As per a report by TheMobileIndia, Nothing is gearing up to launch Nothing Phone (1) lite following the popularity of Nothing Phone (1), which is the first smartphone from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei’s UK-based startup. The report suggests that the Nothing Phone (1) lite is aimed for budget smartphone buyers and it will be quite affordable when compared to the Nothing Phone (1). Priced at Rs 32,999, Nothing Phone (1) gained immense popularity among tech enthusiasts due to the iconic Glyph Interface at the rear that consists of 900 LEDs which light up and flicker as per user’s requirement. But the report indicates that the feature may be one of the key reasons that impacts the pricing of the Nothing Phone (1) as the lite version of the device will miss out on the Glyph Interface.

According to the report, the Nothing Phone (1) lite will not have wireless charging and the LED strips at the rear in order to keep the smartphone budget friendly. Apart from this, the Nothing Phone (1) lite is said to be similar to the Nothing Phone (1). Although Nothing has denied existence of any such smartphone, the reports suggest that the Nothing Phone (1) lite will be priced at Rs 24,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The smartphone is also expected to feature a bigger 5,000mAh battery.

In terms of specifications, the Nothing Phone (1) lite is said to be similar to the Nothing Phone (1) with 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ chipset, dual 50MP camera setup at the rear, Android 12-based Nothing OS, and 16MP selfie shooter.

 

