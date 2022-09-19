After mocking Apple, Samsung trying to copy iPhone 14 feature

Samsung

Samsung recently mocked Apple over the iPhone 14 series after the Far Out event on September 7. The Korean giant even called out Apple for its ‘lack of innovation’. However, Samsung is now reportedly planning to introduce one of the features of Apple iPhone 14 series in its upcoming flagship range.

According to a report by Gizmochina, Samsung may add satellite connectivity features in the Samsung Galaxy S23 series that is expected to launch early next year. For those who are unaware, the satellite connectivity feature allows users to establish a connection with the satellites and make an emergency call or message when there is no cellular connectivity.

Interestingly, this feature will not be available until November and it will work only in the US and Canada for now. However, rumours are rife that Apple plans to bring the feature to other countries as soon as later this year.

It is worth noting that Huawei introduced this feature first with its Mate50 series, before Apple.

As per the Chinese company, Mate 50 and Mate 50 Pro smartphones will allow users to send short text messages via China`s global BeiDou satellite network, allowing for communication in areas without connectivity.

As for Apple, the company uses Globalstar`s network for its Emergency SOS feature on the iPhone 14 and future iPhones. It is unsure which service Samsung will be using, but it is probably not Globalstar, as Apple is already 85 percent of its current and future network capacity.

(with inputs from IANS)