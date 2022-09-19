Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeMobile

After mocking Apple, Samsung trying to copy iPhone 14 feature

Samsung may add satellite connectivity features in the Samsung Galaxy S23 series.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 19, 2022, 09:51 AM IST

After mocking Apple, Samsung trying to copy iPhone 14 feature
Samsung

Samsung recently mocked Apple over the iPhone 14 series after the Far Out event on September 7. The Korean giant even called out Apple for its ‘lack of innovation’. However, Samsung is now reportedly planning to introduce one of the features of Apple iPhone 14 series in its upcoming flagship range.

According to a report by Gizmochina, Samsung may add satellite connectivity features in the Samsung Galaxy S23 series that is expected to launch early next year. For those who are unaware, the satellite connectivity feature allows users to establish a connection with the satellites and make an emergency call or message when there is no cellular connectivity.

Interestingly, this feature will not be available until November and it will work only in the US and Canada for now. However, rumours are rife that Apple plans to bring the feature to other countries as soon as later this year.

It is worth noting that Huawei introduced this feature first with its Mate50 series, before Apple.

As per the Chinese company, Mate 50 and Mate 50 Pro smartphones will allow users to send short text messages via China`s global BeiDou satellite network, allowing for communication in areas without connectivity.

As for Apple, the company uses Globalstar`s network for its Emergency SOS feature on the iPhone 14 and future iPhones. It is unsure which service Samsung will be using, but it is probably not Globalstar, as Apple is already 85 percent of its current and future network capacity.

(with inputs from IANS)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IGNOU July 2022 re-registration deadline extended: Check last date to apply, steps here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.