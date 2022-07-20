Headlines

This self-made man with Rs 22400 crore wealth to compete with Mukesh Ambani's Rs 1,66,000 crore firm

Viral video of man's peculiar stunts in Delhi metro baffles onlookers, internet reacts

Adah Sharma, Vipul Shah reveal why Vidyut Jammwal is absent from Commando web series: 'If you miss someone...'

This 45-year old millionaire's diet plan includes 110 pills, spends Rs 16.4 crore per year

Independence Day 2023: Unlike other states, this Indian state didn’t get freedom on August 15, 1947

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli’s ‘Bromance’ video goes viral after Hardik Pandya denies Tilak Varma's fifty

OMG 2 Twitter Review: Netizens Love Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's Acting, Hail Storyline Of Movie

BTS' V And His Furry Friend Yeontan Is Winning Hearts Of ARMY In Layover Concept Pics

Aaradhya Bachchan looks 'cute' wearing makeup in school in viral video, netizens say 'she is growing gracefully'

Pankaj Tripathi reveals he initially refused Akshay Kumar-starrer OMG 2: 'I told them I don't have...'

Laal Singh Chaddha completes one year, Mona Singh says playing mother to Aamir Khan was 'game-changer' for her

Redmi K50i 5G India launch LIVE updates: Priced at Rs 25,999, gets MediaTek chipset

To know more details about the new Redmi K50i 5G, you can follow our live blog.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 20, 2022, 01:38 PM IST

Redmi is launching the new Redmi K50i 5G smartphone in India today. The company has been teasing the smartphone for quite a while now. Redmi is launching a new K-series smartphone in India almost after 3 years. Although Redmi has not revealed the specifications of the upcoming smartphone yet, it claims that the Redmi K50i 5G has secured better AnTuTu score than Apple iPhone 13. Reports suggest that the new Redmi K50i 5G will be a rebranded Redmi 11T Pro and the company may stack it against the likes of the OnePlus 10R and Realme GT Neo 3. According to the reports, the Redmi K50i 5G will be available in two RAM and storage configurations. The smartphone manufacturer also tied up with Reliance Jio to conduct 5G tests for the Redmi K50i 5G. To know more details about the new Redmi K50i 5G, you can follow our live blog.

As per a tweet shared by Redmi India, the Redmi K50i 5G managed to score 822274 on AnTuTu benchmarking platform. On the other hand, the A15 Bionic chip in iPhone 13 stories scored 782653. According to the reports, the Redmi K50i 5G will be available in two RAM and storage configurations - 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. After the launch, the Redmi K50i 5G will likely go on sale on July 22. The company may introduce a limited precious discount on the device.

Redmi K50i 5G will reportedly feature a 6.55-inch IPS LCD FH+ display with 1,080 x 2,460 pixels resolution. The display is said to have a refresh rate of 144Hz and touch sampling rate of 270Hz. Under the hood, the smartphone will likely be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

 

  • 20 Jul 2022, 01:23 PM

    Here is everything you need to know about the new Redmi K50i 5G.

     

    Redmi K50i 5G with 64MP camera, MediaTek chipset launched in India: Price, offers and more

     

  • 20 Jul 2022, 01:10 PM

    The base variant of Redmi K50i 5G with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 25,999.

  • 20 Jul 2022, 01:08 PM

    It's time for the price of Redmi K50i 5G.

  • 20 Jul 2022, 12:45 PM

    Now we are waiting for the price of Redmi K50i 5G.

  • 20 Jul 2022, 12:45 PM

    Redmi K50i 5G comes with riple rear camera setup.

  • 20 Jul 2022, 11:54 AM

    Sandeep Sharma takes the stage to talk about the camera in the Redmi K50i 5G.

  • 20 Jul 2022, 12:42 PM

    The company claims that the phone can work for a day with just 15 minutes of charge.

  • 20 Jul 2022, 12:41 PM

    Redmi K50i 5G is backed by a 5080mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

  • 20 Jul 2022, 12:40 PM

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara comes with 7-inch intrument cluster.

  • 20 Jul 2022, 12:38 PM

    Redmi K50i 5G comes with dual symmetrical stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos.

  • 20 Jul 2022, 12:30 PM

    Redmi K50i 5G will feature a 6.6-inch IPS LCD FH+ display with 144Hz refresh rate.

  • 20 Jul 2022, 12:26 PM

  • 20 Jul 2022, 12:25 PM

    Redmi K50i 5G comes with LiquidCool 2.0 cooling technology.

  • 20 Jul 2022, 12:25 PM

    Redmi K50i 5G gets UFS 3.1 storage.

  • 20 Jul 2022, 12:24 PM

    Redmi K50i 5G comes with LPDDR5 RAM.

  • 20 Jul 2022, 12:16 PM

    Redmi K50i 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset.

  • 20 Jul 2022, 12:12 PM

  • 20 Jul 2022, 12:07 PM

    Sumit Sonal takes the stage on Redmi K50i launch.

  • 20 Jul 2022, 12:04 PM

    Xiaomi has shipped more than 200 million smartphone in India till now.

  • 20 Jul 2022, 12:02 PM

    Raghu Reddy is briefing about the four products that the company showcased this month including Xiaomi cyberdog and 360-degree camera.

  • 20 Jul 2022, 12:01 PM

    This month the company is celebrating 8 years of Xiaomi in India. The brand will unveil wide range of products this month.

  • 20 Jul 2022, 12:00 PM

    Raghu Reddy, CBO of Redmi India takes the stage on Redmi K50i India launch.

  • 20 Jul 2022, 11:58 AM

    Redmi K50i launch event has started.

  • 20 Jul 2022, 11:53 AM

  • 20 Jul 2022, 11:45 AM

    Redmi K50i 5G launch event will begin in 10 minutes.

  • 20 Jul 2022, 11:33 AM

    Redmi K50i 5G launch event will begin in another 15 minutes.

  • 20 Jul 2022, 11:30 AM
  • 20 Jul 2022, 11:02 AM

    Redmi K50i will be the first Redmi device to come equipped with 12 5G bands - n1, n3, n5, n7, n8, n20, n28a, n38, n40, n41, n77, n78.

  • 20 Jul 2022, 10:48 AM

    Redmi K50i 5G will reportedly feature a 6.55-inch IPS LCD FH+ display with 1,080 x 2,460 pixels resolution.

  • 20 Jul 2022, 10:12 AM

    Redmi will also launch the Redmi Buds 3 Lite along with Redmi K50i 5G smartphone.

  • 20 Jul 2022, 09:43 AM
  • 20 Jul 2022, 09:21 AM

    Redmi India, a sub-brand of Xiaomi, recently announced its partnership with Reliance Jio to conduct live 5G network trials for the upcoming Redmi K50i.

  • 20 Jul 2022, 09:11 AM

    According to the reports, the Redmi K50i 5G will be available in two RAM and storage configurations - 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB priced at Rs 26,999 and Rs 31,999.

  • 20 Jul 2022, 09:06 AM

  • 20 Jul 2022, 09:01 AM

    Redmi K50i 5G will run Android 12-based operating system out of the box.

  • 20 Jul 2022, 08:56 AM
  • 20 Jul 2022, 08:55 AM

    Redmi K50i 5G will reportedly feature a IP53 dust and splash resistance body and fingerprint sensor integrated in the power button.

