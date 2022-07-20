Redmi K50i 5G India launch LIVE updates: Priced at Rs 25,999, gets MediaTek chipset

To know more details about the new Redmi K50i 5G, you can follow our live blog.

Redmi is launching the new Redmi K50i 5G smartphone in India today. The company has been teasing the smartphone for quite a while now. Redmi is launching a new K-series smartphone in India almost after 3 years. Although Redmi has not revealed the specifications of the upcoming smartphone yet, it claims that the Redmi K50i 5G has secured better AnTuTu score than Apple iPhone 13. Reports suggest that the new Redmi K50i 5G will be a rebranded Redmi 11T Pro and the company may stack it against the likes of the OnePlus 10R and Realme GT Neo 3. According to the reports, the Redmi K50i 5G will be available in two RAM and storage configurations. The smartphone manufacturer also tied up with Reliance Jio to conduct 5G tests for the Redmi K50i 5G. To know more details about the new Redmi K50i 5G, you can follow our live blog.

As per a tweet shared by Redmi India, the Redmi K50i 5G managed to score 822274 on AnTuTu benchmarking platform. On the other hand, the A15 Bionic chip in iPhone 13 stories scored 782653. According to the reports, the Redmi K50i 5G will be available in two RAM and storage configurations - 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. After the launch, the Redmi K50i 5G will likely go on sale on July 22. The company may introduce a limited precious discount on the device.

Redmi K50i 5G will reportedly feature a 6.55-inch IPS LCD FH+ display with 1,080 x 2,460 pixels resolution. The display is said to have a refresh rate of 144Hz and touch sampling rate of 270Hz. Under the hood, the smartphone will likely be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.