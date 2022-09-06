Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Redmi 11 Prime, Redmi A1 India launch LIVE updates: How to watch livestream of the event

Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Redmi 11 Prime and Redmi A1 smartphones will likely go on sale in India during the festive season.

Xiaomi will launch the new Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Redmi 11 Prime and Redmi A1 smartphones in India ahead of the festive season. Although the company has not revealed the specifications about the new smartphones, it has shared a number of teasers suggesting what buyers can expect. The launch event will begin at 12 noon and it will be livestreamed on YouTube. As per the reports, the Redmi 11 Prime 5G will be a rebranded Redmi Note 11E and the Redmi 11 Prime is said to be similar to the Poco M5 that was launched in India yesterday. To watch the livestream of Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Redmi 11 Prime and Redmi A1 smartphones, you can click the link below.

The Redmi 11 Prime 5G is expected to be a budget 5G smartphone. The company has already revealed that it will be powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 700 5G-ready chipset. The company has also revealed that it will have a display with 90Hz refresh rate, dual rear camera setup and 5,000mAh battery. The company will also launch a 4G variant of Redmi 11 Prime that is expected to be slightly affordable than the 5G variant but with similar specifications.