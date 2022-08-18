Realme 9i 5G India launch LIVE updates: Price, offers, specs and more

To know more about the new Realme 9i 5G, you can follow our live blog.

Realme is expanding its smartphone lineup in India today with the launch of the new Realme 9i 5G smartphone. The new Realme 9i 5G budget smartphone is the latest device in the Realme 9 series. The new Realme 9i 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset and it is backed by a massive 5,000 mAh battery that supports fast charging. Along with the new smartphone, Realme is also launching the new Realme TechLife Buds T100 TWS earbuds in India. To know more about the new Realme 9i 5G, you can follow our live blog.