Realme 9i 5G India launch LIVE updates: Price, offers, specs and more

To know more about the new Realme 9i 5G, you can follow our live blog.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 12:06 PM IST

Realme is expanding its smartphone lineup in India today with the launch of the new Realme 9i 5G smartphone. The new Realme 9i 5G budget smartphone is the latest device in the Realme 9 series. The new Realme 9i 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset and it is backed by a massive 5,000 mAh battery that supports fast charging. Along with the new smartphone, Realme is also launching the new Realme TechLife Buds T100 TWS earbuds in India. To know more about the new Realme 9i 5G, you can follow our live blog.

 

  • 18 Aug 2022, 12:05 PM
  • 18 Aug 2022, 11:56 AM
  • 18 Aug 2022, 11:54 AM

    It runs Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 out of the box. 

  • 18 Aug 2022, 11:47 AM

    Realme 9i 5G sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display that supports 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. 

  • 18 Aug 2022, 11:46 AM

    Under the hood, Realme 9i 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset.

  • 18 Aug 2022, 11:44 AM

    The Realme 9i 5G is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

  • 18 Aug 2022, 11:43 AM

    Realme 9i 5G comes with a side mounter fingerprint sensor.

  • 18 Aug 2022, 11:41 AM

    Realme 9i weighs just 187 grams.

  • 18 Aug 2022, 11:39 AM

    The smartphone will be available in two colour options - Gold and Black. 

     

  • 18 Aug 2022, 11:32 AM

    Realme 9i 5G follows a Stereo Prism design laguage.

  • 18 Aug 2022, 11:31 AM

    Realme has over 140 million global users and over 70 million users in India.

  • 18 Aug 2022, 11:24 AM

    Madhav Seth takes the stage at the launch of Realme 9i 5G.

  • 18 Aug 2022, 11:24 AM

    The new Realme 9i 5G launch event will begin in another 5 minutes.

  • 18 Aug 2022, 11:18 AM

    Realme 9i 5G is tipped to go on sale in India from August 24 via Flipkart and Realme online store.

  • 18 Aug 2022, 11:02 AM

  • 18 Aug 2022, 11:01 AM
