Vivo X80 and X80 Pro launched in India: Know specs, price and more

Vivo has launched its latest premium X-series phones, X80 Pro and X80, in India.

Vivo has begun a global rollout for both variants just a month after its debut in China. However, the two smartphones come without vegan leather and ceramic back options.

Although the two handsets come with less storage and RAM compared to the Chinese versions, the key specs remain unchanged.