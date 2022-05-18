Vivo X80 and X80 Pro launched in India: Know specs, price and more

Vivo's latest premium X-series phones offer 6.78-inch AMOLEDs, 50 megapixels main cameras, and 80W charging.
Vivo has launched its latest premium X-series phones, X80 Pro and X80, in India.
Vivo has begun a global rollout for both variants just a month after its debut in China. However, the two smartphones come without vegan leather and ceramic back options.
Although the two handsets come with less storage and RAM compared to the Chinese versions, the key specs remain unchanged.
1. Features
The smartphones offer 6.78-inch AMOLEDs, 50 megapixels main cameras, and 80W charging. The operating system is Funtouch OS 12, though, instead of OriginOS, but it still runs over Android 12, as reported by GSM Arena.
(Photo: Vivo)
2. Vivo X80
The Vivo X80 features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC and is paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.
The smartphone sports a triple rear camera set up with a 50MP Sony IMX866 primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 12MP portrait lens. On the front, it comes with a 32MP selfie camera.
Vivo X80 is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery which supports up to 80W fast. (Photo: Vivo)
3. Vivo X80 Pro
It also features a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor which is paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.
The Vivo X80 Pro sports a quad rear camera setup with a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL sensor, a 48MP Sony IMX598 ultrawide camera, a 12MP portrait lens and a 8MP periscope camera.
On the front, it has a 32MP selfie camera. It is coupled with a 4,700 mAh battery with 80W FlashCharge fast charging technology.
(Photo: Vivo)
4. Price
Vivo X80 comes in Cosmic Black and Urban Blue colours, the 8/128GB model will retail for INR 54,999 while the 12/256GB variant would go for INR 59,999.
The Vivo X80 Pro is coming in a single Cosmic Black colour and a 12/256GB model starting at INR 79,999.
(Photo: Vivo)
5. Availability
Both the smartphones can be purchased on Flipkart, Vivo India e-store and across all its partner retail stores. Reservations tip-off today while open sales begin on May 25. (Photo: Vivo)