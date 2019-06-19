Photos
Vivo introduces Z1Pro with 32 MP front camera: Check expected launch date, price, first look
The company is yet to reveal the launch date and price of its latest smartphone Vivo Z1Pro.
- DNA Web Team
- Jun 19, 2019, 05:56 PM IST
Vivo, one of the most selling android smartphone brand, is all set to unveil its latest entrant Vivo Z1Pro. The smartphone maker took to Twitter and shared photos, videos of its upcoming Z1Pro, promoting it ahead of its launch.
According to Vivo, its new Z1Pro is going to be a full-package smartphone with configuration such as multi-turbo speed experience for Generation Z.
The company is yet to reveal the launch date and price of its latest smartphone Vivo Z1Pro. However, several leaks are suggesting that it may hit markets in July with a price tag of Rs 20,000 approx.
Vivo Z1Pro has been announced as the official smartphone of PUBG mobile club open 2019.
Let's take a glance look at Vivo's new Z1Pro:
#FullyLoaded It's action-packed. It's uninterrupted fun. The new #vivoZ1Pro comes with an unstoppable Qualcomm Snapdragon 712AIE, just how GenZ wants it. #Comingsoon— Vivo India (@Vivo_India) June 18, 2019
Know more: https://t.co/Q1FFvBtCxS pic.twitter.com/TGq8EzJMPS
1. Vivo Z1Pro to have 6.53-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
With super crisp FHD+ resolution, Vivo Z1Pro will have 6.53-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen. For video and game lovers, a 6.53-inch screen would be satisfactory, however, it's not going to be a perfect fit for those who prefer small screens.
A generation that does the impossible, challenges the limits, shuns the basic & designs the future.— Vivo India (@Vivo_India) June 14, 2019
Await the all-new #VivoZ1Pro #FullyLoaded for the GenZ. Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/CPiIyvszip
Vivo Z1Pro to be available in three colours: Sonic blue, sonic black and mirror black. The phone will sport a 3D curved body with mixed colour-shades making it look sturdy. (Photo: Zee Business)
2. Z1Pro to have 32MP front camera
Vivo upcoming Z1Pro is expected to sport a 32MP in-display front camera for selfie lovers and photo enthusiasts. The selfie camera will have features like enhanced beautification and other editing tools.
Get your selfie game on and say cheese to the #FullyLoaded In-display Camera on the all new #VivoZ1Pro. Made for the stylish Generation Z. pic.twitter.com/7sBLtHGsay— Vivo India (@Vivo_India) June 13, 2019
The in-display camera has been set up in the extreme upper left corner. (Photo: Zee Business)
3. Vivo Z1Pro to have AI enabled rear camera
Vivo Z1 will sport next generation AI triple rear camera setup. The triple lens camera ration will be 16:8:2 megapixels. 16MP will be main sensor, 8MP super wide sensor and 2MP depth sensor.
All combined, the camera can capture photos with 120 degree view. Z1Pro fingerprint has been placed at the back panel too. (Photo: Zee Business)
4. Vivo Z1Pro performance
Vivo Z1Pro will be first smartphone which will be powered with Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE processor and AI engine.
For the generation that never compromises on fun. The all new #VivoZ1Pro is for the Generation Z. Never stop cruising ahead with #FullyLoaded power. pic.twitter.com/ite5l2rXfC— Vivo India (@Vivo_India) June 12, 2019
The phone is expected to be launched in 3 variants which could be different from each other in terms of screen size, storage.
Vivo's upcoming Z1Pro will have multi-turbo with ART++ compiler enhancement technology which will help to boost its performance coupled with Net Turbo network. It will further help Apps to work faster on the device with the help of AI turbo recognition. (Photo: Zee Business)
5. What's in the box?
Inside the box, the phone will have regular expected stuff like Vivo XE710 earphones, 18W charging adapter, USB cable and of course one unit of smartphone. (Photo: Zee Business)
Don’t let the lags drag you. Beat them and enjoy the uninterrupted performance on the #FullyLoaded #VivoZ1Pro.#ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/22Gi7noBDj— Vivo India (@Vivo_India) June 11, 2019
6. Vivo Z1Pro battery
Vivo Z1Pro will have a 5000mAh battery powered by 18W fast charging technology. The smartphone will also support OTG reverse charging function, a feature which would require an additional OTG cable. (Photo: Zee Business)