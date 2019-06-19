Vivo introduces Z1Pro with 32 MP front camera: Check expected launch date, price, first look

The company is yet to reveal the launch date and price of its latest smartphone Vivo Z1Pro.

Vivo, one of the most selling android smartphone brand, is all set to unveil its latest entrant Vivo Z1Pro. The smartphone maker took to Twitter and shared photos, videos of its upcoming Z1Pro, promoting it ahead of its launch.

According to Vivo, its new Z1Pro is going to be a full-package smartphone with configuration such as multi-turbo speed experience for Generation Z.

The company is yet to reveal the launch date and price of its latest smartphone Vivo Z1Pro. However, several leaks are suggesting that it may hit markets in July with a price tag of Rs 20,000 approx.

Vivo Z1Pro has been announced as the official smartphone of PUBG mobile club open 2019.

Let's take a glance look at Vivo's new Z1Pro: