This Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 costs more than Rs 9.18 lakh, features actual space rock

Samsung recently launched the new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldable smartphones globally. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the successor to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 smartphone that received great response from tech enthusiasts around the world. Although the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the most expensive smartphone sold by Samsung, it is still affordable when compared to the Caviar version of the smartphone. Russian luxury brand Caviar has launched a new range of limited edition Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 models that feature luscious materials such as 24K gold, lightweight titanium and even meteorite particles. The top of the line model in the lineup is the Caviar’s Golden Meteor Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. The device is priced at $11070 (approx Rs 9.18 lakh). Let’s have a look at the smartphone.