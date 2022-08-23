Search icon
This Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 costs more than Rs 9.18 lakh, features actual space rock

Although the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the most expensive smartphone sold by Samsung, it is still affordable when compared to the Caviar version of the phone

  • DNA Web Team
  • Aug 23, 2022, 09:58 AM IST

Samsung recently launched the new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldable smartphones globally. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the successor to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 smartphone that received great response from tech enthusiasts around the world. Although the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the most expensive smartphone sold by Samsung, it is still affordable when compared to the Caviar version of the smartphone. Russian luxury brand Caviar has launched a new range of limited edition Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 models that feature luscious materials such as 24K gold, lightweight titanium and even meteorite particles. The top of the line model in the lineup is the Caviar’s Golden Meteor Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. The device is priced at $11070 (approx Rs 9.18 lakh). Let’s have a look at the smartphone.

 

The rare Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes with actual meteor rocks

The rare Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes with actual meteor rocks
The Golden Meteor Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 features ultra-rare shards of meteorites that make this model even more unique. Each shard is one-of-a-kind, so there will be no two Golden Meteors in the world with the same geometry of the back cover pattern.

 

Golden Meteor Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has gold plated body

Golden Meteor Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has gold plated body
The body of Samsung Z Fold 4 Golden Meteor is made of a jewelry alloy and double-coated in 24K, 7mk gold using double electroplating

 

Caviar's Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Golden Meteor is a limited edition model

Caviar’s Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Golden Meteor is a limited edition model
Golden Meteor is as rare as the meteors in its composition because it is produced in only 29 copies.

 

What are the specifications of Golden Meteor Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

What are the specifications of Golden Meteor Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
The Golden Meteor Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has similar specs as the regular Galaxy Z Fold 4 model. Caviar is offering buyers the option to choose from 256GB and 512GB storage variants.

 

How to order Golden Meteor Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

How to order Golden Meteor Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Interested buyers can order Golden Meteor Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 by heading to Caviar’s official website. The delivery of the product is carried out by the mailing service used by a lot of corporations in Russia. The cost for the delivery depends on the total weight, order sum (the declared value) and on the country your order will be delivered to.

 

