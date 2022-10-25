This luxury smartphone costs more than Rs 34 lakh in India, features rare Himalayan alligator skin

Luxury mobile phone brand Vertu has made a comeback this Diwali with a new smartphone called the Vertu Metavertu. Launched at a special event in London, the smartphone features rare exotic materials such as Himalaya alligator leather, gold, diamonds and others. The Metavertu is also the world’s first smartphone based on WEB3. The smartphone is available to purchase and the top of the line Vertu Metavertu smartphone costs over Rs 34 lakh in India.