Smartphones with 50MP camera under Rs 10,000 from Samsung, Redmi, and others available in Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale

Smartphones under Rs 10,000 with 50MP camera that you can buy in the Flipkart sale.
The festive season is here and with it comes celebrations, parties and a ton of social media posts. Most of us wish to have a good camera at hand when we are dressed at our best. As smartphones these days are capable enough to click vibrant images that can stack against a professional camera, a majority of phone buyers prefer a good camera over other features. Thanks to the evolving technology, owning a smartphone with a good camera isn’t that expensive and if you are planning to buy a new smartphone this festive season, we have compiled a list of smartphones under Rs 10,000 with 50MP camera that you can buy in the Flipkart sale.
The Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale is live and the ecommerce platform is offering attractive deals on a range of products across numerous categories. During the Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022, buyers will be able to get a huge discount on smartphones from Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi and others. Customers will also be able to avail great discounts on Apple AirPods, iPad, smartwatch, laptops and other gadgets. Flipkart has partnered with HDFC Bank for the Big Dussehra Sale 2022. This means buyers using HDFC Bank credit or debit card will be able to avail 10% instant discount during the annual sale.
1. Infinix Hot 12
Infinix Hot 12 features a 6.82-inch HD+ display. Under the hood, it is powered by a Meditek Helio G37 chipset paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It gets a triple camera setup at the rear and a 8MP camera at the front. The Hot 12 is backed by a 6,000mAh battery.
2. Samsung Galaxy F13
Samsung Galaxy F13 features a 6.6-inch FHD+ display. Under the hood, it is powered by a Exynos 850 chipset paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It gets a triple camera setup at the rear and a 8MP camera at the front. The Galaxy F13 is backed by a 6,000mAh battery.
3. Redmi 10
Redmi 10 features a 6.7-inch HD+ display. Under the hood, it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It gets a dual camera setup at the rear and a 5MP camera at the front. The Redmi 10 is backed by a 6,000mAh battery.
4. Tecno Spark 9T
Tecno Spark 9T features a 6.6-inch FHD+ display. Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It gets a dual camera setup at the rear and a 8MP camera at the front. The Spark 9T is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.
5. Realme C33
Realme C33 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display. Under the hood, it is powered by a Unisoc T612 chipset paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. It gets a dual camera setup at the rear and a 5MP camera at the front. The Realme C33 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.