Smartphones under Rs 30,000: Check out top 5 options from Oppo, Redmi and more

Smartphones under Rs 30,000: Check the best smartphones in the mid-range segment that you can buy now.
The mid-range segment (under Rs 30,000) in the smartphone features a combo of good specs and value-for-money offerings.
Usually, they are coupled with the best cameras in the market, while others offer terrific performance at a reasonable price.
However, when it comes to buying a phone in the mid-range segment, confusion is bound to happen and it becomes difficult to choose the best option.
But we have selected the top 5 smartphones for you if you have a limited budget of Rs.30,000.
Here is a quick guide for you that can help you choose the best smartphone for yourself.
1. Oppo Reno8
The smartphone has recently made its debut in India. It is coupled with the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset along with a 4500mAh battery.
It has an in-display fingerprint scanner as well as 80W Supervooc charging support.
The Reno8 features a 6.43-inch Full HD+AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.
Specs/price
- Price: Rs 29,999 for 128GB storage variant on Flipkart
- 8 GB RAM | 128 GB ROM
- 16.33 cm (6.43 inch) Full HD Display
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP | 32MP Front Camera
- 4500 mAh Lithium-ion Polymer Battery
- Mediatek Dimensity 1300 Processor
(Photo: Oppo)
2. Redmi K50i
The phone is equipped with MediaTek’s Dimensity 8100, a 6.6-inch LCD with an adaptive 144Hz refresh rate as well as a 5,080 mAh battery with 67W fast charging.
Specs/price
- 6 GB+128 GB variant available on Mi website for Rs 25,999
- MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Chipset
- 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Triple Rear Camera with OIS
- 16 MP Front Camera
- 2.85 GHz, Octa Core Processor
- Corning Gorilla Glass 5
- 144 Hz Refresh Rate
(Photo: Redmi)
3. iQOO Neo6
Powered by Snapdragon 870 processor, the smartphone provides an ultra-fast, super stable and smooth gaming experience.
It features a triple camera setup with a 64MP primary lens and a 4700mAh battery with an 80W fast charging option. It is priced at Rs 29,999.
Specs
- Rear Camera: 64MP + 8MP (Wide Angle) + 2MP (Macro) | Front : 16MP
- Processor - Snapdragon® 870 5G Mobile Platform
- RAM - 8GB/12GB
- ROM- 128GB/256GB
- Battery- 4700mAh (typical value)
- Colour - Dark Nova, Cyber Rage, Maverick Orange
(Photo: iQOO)
4. Poco F4
It packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G chipset, triple camera setup of 64MP main and a 20 MP selfie camera. It features a 6.67-inch display a 120Hz refresh rate.
Specs/price
- Price - Rs.27,999 on Flipkart
- 6 GB RAM | 128 GB ROM
- 16.94 cm (6.67 inch) Full HD+ Display
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP | 20MP Front Camera
- 4500 mAh Lithium-ion Polymer Battery
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Processor
(Photo: Poco)
5. Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge
The Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge is still one of the interesting smartphones under Rs.30,000. It comes with a 120W fast charging option.
It features a 6.67-inch FHD+AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is priced at Rs Rs 26,999.
Specs
- 6/8 GB RAM | 128 GB ROM | Expandable upto 1 TB
- 16.94 cm (6.67 inch) Full HD+ AMOLED Display
- 108MP + 8MP + 2MP | 16MP Front Camera
- 4500 mAh Li-Polymer Battery
- Mediatek Dimensity 920 Processor
(Photo: Xiaomi)