Redmi 6A blast allegedly kills women in her sleep: 5 reasons why smartphone battery catches fire

To help you stay safe, here is a list of 5 reasons why smartphones catch fire.
An incident involving a blast in a Redmi 6A smartphone is going viral on social media. In a video shared on YouTube by MD Talk YT, the YouTuber claims that an explosion in a Redmi 6A smartphone killed her aunt while she was sleeping with phone beside her. Following the incident, Xiaomi issued a statement saying that it is working to reach out to the impacted family and investigate the situation. This is not the first instance of smartphone explosion or fire related incident that we have seen in recent times. Over the last few years, numerous cases of mishaps and injuries have been reported due to fire or explosion in smartphones. To help you stay safe, here is a list of 5 reasons why smartphones catch fire.
1. Charging smartphones with third-party cables and adapters
Manufacturers always recommend charging smartphones using the original adapter and cable. The cables and adapters that come along with the smartphones or the optimised as per the devices power it accordingly so that it does not damage the battery. Using third-party products to charge the smartphones can overheat the battery which leads to short circuits.
2. Rough smartphone usage with damage to outer body
Rough smartphone usage can damage mechanical or chemical components in the device. The rugged usage can create an imbalance in the chemicals in the smartphones leading to overheating, short-circuit and a couple of other reasons that can start a fire.
3. Overusing of smartphone
Smartphones can easily heat up after extreme gaming and muti-tasking. The ability to handle extreme usage depends on the chipset that is powering the smartphone. Although manufacturers offer several cooling mechanisms to keep the processor from overheating, one should avoid using smartphones for long durations without any intervals.
4. Using smartphone while charging or overnight charging
Overnight charging or using the smartphone while charging can lead to overheating and as mentioned earlier, overheating is one of the primary reasons due to which a smartphone explodes and catches fire. Overnight chagrin can also damage the battery in the long run which can result in explosion due to short-circuit.
5. Keeping smartphone under high-temperature
You should not keep your smartphone under high-temperature for long durations. Keeping a phone under direct sunlight or a closed car for a long duration can heat it up which makes the cells in the battery unstable and produce gases such as carbon dioxide and oxygen. This can cause a smartphone to blast.