Redmi 6A blast allegedly kills women in her sleep: 5 reasons why smartphone battery catches fire

An incident involving a blast in a Redmi 6A smartphone is going viral on social media. In a video shared on YouTube by MD Talk YT, the YouTuber claims that an explosion in a Redmi 6A smartphone killed her aunt while she was sleeping with phone beside her. Following the incident, Xiaomi issued a statement saying that it is working to reach out to the impacted family and investigate the situation. This is not the first instance of smartphone explosion or fire related incident that we have seen in recent times. Over the last few years, numerous cases of mishaps and injuries have been reported due to fire or explosion in smartphones. To help you stay safe, here is a list of 5 reasons why smartphones catch fire.