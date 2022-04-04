Realme GT 2 Pro to OPPO F21 Pro: Smartphone launches in April 2022

As of now, in April, Samsung has already launched its Galaxy M33.

With the beginning of the new financial year (FY 2022-23), several mobile companies are expected to launch their phones in April 2022.

In the first week of April, we have already seen the launch of the Samsung Galaxy M33. Now we are expected to witness a number of launches from other smartphone makers including Oppo, Xiaomi, Realme, and others.

Last month also, we have witnessed some impressive mobile launches from major players including OnePlus and Samsung .

Here’s a list of expected smartphone launches in April in India.