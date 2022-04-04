Realme GT 2 Pro to OPPO F21 Pro: Smartphone launches in April 2022

As of now, in April, Samsung has already launched its Galaxy M33.
With the beginning of the new financial year (FY 2022-23), several mobile companies are expected to launch their phones in April 2022.
In the first week of April, we have already seen the launch of the Samsung Galaxy M33. Now we are expected to witness a number of launches from other smartphone makers including Oppo, Xiaomi, Realme, and others.
Last month also, we have witnessed some impressive mobile launches from major players including
Here’s a list of expected smartphone launches in April in India.
1. OPPO F21 Pro
The phone is expected to sport an AMOLED display with support for a 90Hz refresh rate.
It will be available in Sunset Orange and Cosmic Black colour variants.
OPPO is set to launch its OPPO F21 Pro series in India on April 12 at 5 pm IST.
(Photo credit: Oppo)
2. Motorola Edge 30
The phone is expected to be a trimmed version of the Edge 30 Pro.
As per reports, the device will come with Snapdragon 778G, Adreno 642L GPU, 8GB RAM and Android 12 OS.
Motorola Edge 30 launch date is yet to be announced. However, it is expected to launch in the 4th week of April.
(Photo credit: Edge 30 Pro/Motorola)
3. Realme GT 2 Pro
The Realme GT Pro will be unveiled in India on April 7.
The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.
The Realme GT 2 pro is likely to be priced under Rs 60,000 in India.
(Photo credit: Realme)
4. Xiaomi 12 Pro
It features a 6.73-inch WQHD+ AMOLED display which supports Dolby Vision technology.
It offers a triple rear camera setup comprising 50-megapixel sensors for wide, ultra-wide and telephoto photography.
The phone packs a 4600mAh battery.
Xiaomi is set to unveil the phone in the country on April 12 at 12 PM.