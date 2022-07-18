Oppo unveils Reno8 series in India: Check specs, features and prices

Oppo has also launched Oppo Pad Air, its first tablet in India and flagship Oppo Enco X2 truly wireless earbuds.

OPPO on Monday launched its latest Reno Series -- the OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G at INR 45,999 and OPPO Reno8 5G at INR 29,999 -- in India.

The brand also launched Oppo Pad Air, its first tablet in India and flagship Oppo Enco X2 truly wireless earbuds.

Here's a look at the new phones with full details on specs, features, and pricing: