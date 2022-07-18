Oppo unveils Reno8 series in India: Check specs, features and prices

Oppo has also launched Oppo Pad Air, its first tablet in India and flagship Oppo Enco X2 truly wireless earbuds.
OPPO on Monday launched its latest Reno Series -- the OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G at INR 45,999 and OPPO Reno8 5G at INR 29,999 -- in India.
The brand also launched Oppo Pad Air, its first tablet in India and flagship Oppo Enco X2 truly wireless earbuds.
Here's a look at the new phones with full details on specs, features, and pricing:
1. Oppo Reno8 Pro
Reno8 Pro, which will be available in glazed green and glazed black, features a streamlined unibody design with a Gorilla Glass 5 back and an aluminium frame for added durability.
The handset packs the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX SoC and a 4500mAH battery with OPPO’s 80W SUPERVOOCTM flash charge.
Specifications:
6.7" Ultra-Clear 120Hz Refresh Rate AMOLED screen | MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX octa-core SoC | MariSilicon X NPU | 80W SUPERVOOCTM | 256GB storage, 12GB RAM | 32MP Sony IMX7o9 selfie snapper with 50MP main camera, 8MP wide-angle camera and 2MP macro camera | 5G Dual-SIM | ColorOS 12.1
2. OPPO Reno8
Like the Reno8 Pro 5G, the Reno8 5G sports a streamlined unibody design and is available in two colours -- shimmer gold and shimmer black
Oppo Reno8 runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC along with OPPO’s Super-Conductive VC Liquid Cooling System and ColorOS 12.1 and has been designed to deliver an all-round performance to users.
Full specifications
6.43” Ultra-Clear 90Hz Refresh Rate AMOLED Screen | MediaTek Dimensity 1300 octa-core SoC | 80W SUPERVOOCTM | 128GB storage, 8GB RAM | 32MP Sony IMX7o9 selfie snapper with 50MP main camera, 8MP wide-angle camera and 2 MP macro camera | 5G Dual-SIM | ColorOS 12.1
3. Price and availability
The Reno8 Pro 5G will be available starting 19 July 2022 at INR 45,999. The Reno8 5G will be available at INR 29,999 for sale from 25 July 2022 onwards.
The two products will be available across Flipkart, OPPO stores and mainline retail outlets.
4. OPPO enters the tablet market with OPPO Pad Air
In addition to the Reno8 series, OPPO also launched the OPPO Pad Air at Rs 16,999 for the 4 GB 64GB version and Rs 19,999 for the 4GB +128GB version.
This is OPPO’s first tablet, and the first device in the segment to feature the power-efficient ‘6nm' octa-core Snapdragon 680 processor coupled with AI System Booster 2.1 and RAM Expansion technology for smooth multitasking, seamlessly switching between apps and 3D mobile games while conserving battery.
Specifications
10.36-inch (2,000x1,200px) 2K IPS Screen | power-efficient ‘6nm' octa-core Snapdragon 680 processor | 64/128GB storage, 4GB RAM | ColorOS 12.1