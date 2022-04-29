OnePlus brings 10R 5G and Nord CE 2 Lite 5G to India

The company has debuted the industry-leading 150W charging technology with the OnePlus 10R Endurance Edition.
OnePlus on Thursday launched premium 10R 5G and affordable OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G smartphones, along with Nord Buds in the Indian market.
1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite
The Nord CE 2 Lite is a power-packed device offering a fast, energy-efficient chipset, a massive battery with fast charging, and a 120 Hz display. It will be available in two variants - 6 GB/128GB variant and the higher-end 8 GB/128GB.
2. OnePlus 10R 5G
The phone is launched in two variants, one with a 5000mAh battery with 80W charging, and another with a 4500mAh battery with 150W charging.
It comes pre-installed with OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12. The device will receive three major Android updates and four years of security updates, the company said in a statement.
3. Price
The OnePlus 10R with 150W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition and the OnePlus 10R 80W SUPERVOOC start at Rs 43,999 and Rs 38,999, respectively.
The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite will be available in two variants. The 6GB/128GB variant is priced at Rs 19,999, while the higher-end 8GB/128GB is priced at Rs 21,999.
4. Availability
In India, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite will go on sale on April 30 and while the OnePlus 10R 5G can be bought from May 4, at 12 pm (noon) on Amazon, OnePlus online store and OnePlus app.
5. OnePlus Nord Buds
Apart from the above two phones, OnePlus also launched Nord Buds which boasts a refreshing new design, an excellent audio experience, and great battery life with super-fast charging.
With the launch of Nord Buds, OnePlus has forayed into the entry-level TWS audio category in the country. The earbuds are priced at Rs 2,799 and will be available from May 10, 12 pm IST on the OnePlus store and other online and offline retail partners.
