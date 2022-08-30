Nothing Phone (1) review in 5 points

1/5

The first unique thing one can notice about the Nothing Phone (1) is the packaging. The Phone (1) is shipped in an unconventional pizza box style box. Along with the smartphone, the box includes type-C cable, safety guide and a quite distinct SIM ejector tool.

Coming to the smartphone, one can not help but notice the transparent rear panel. Just like the Nothing ear (1), the Phone (1) also features a ‘see-through’ design that can surely make some heads turn. The rear doesn’t actually let you peek into the smartphone but the ‘Glyph Interface’ under the transparent panel gives you that raw but elegant look. Now, you may be wondering what a Glyph Interface is.

Nothing Phone (1) comes with unique LED strips that are made of 900 LEDs. A user can use the Phone (1)’s Glyph Interface as a notification LED and charging indicator. You can also change how the LEDs light up and flicker based on the ringtone. Nothing also allows the users to customise the Glyph Interface as per their choice. This design feature is the USP of the Phone (1) and it can make you the centre of attention wherever you go.

The Glyph Interface does look attractive but some find it gimmicky. The ringtones that the Nothing offers sync really well with the Glyph Interface, however the ringtones start to feel tacky after that rush runs out. At the rear, the smartphone also features a minimalist badging, a vertically aligned dual camera setup and a small red LED that blinks when you are recording a video.

The Northing Phone (1) features an aluminium frame that makes the smartphone comfortable to hold and it also gives a premium look to it. The USB-C port and SIM tray are placed at the bottom edge of the smartphone. The left side sports the volume rockers while the right side gets the power button. The positioning of buttons make the Phone (1) secure to use with a single hand.