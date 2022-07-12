Nothing Phone (1) launched in India at starting price of Rs 32,999, see how the smartphone looks like in real life

Nothing has finally launched the Nothing Phone (1) smartphone in India at a starting price of Rs 32,999. The Nothing Phone (1) will be available in both white and black colours, with three variants to choose from 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB priced at Rs 32,999, Rs 35,999, and Rs 38,999 respectively. For pre-order customers, Nothing is offering an introductory price for a limited period: 8GB/128GB (Rs 31,999), 8GB/256GB (Rs 34,999), and the 12GB/256GB (Rs 37,999). Additionally in India, Phone (1) will be available on Flipkart with the following offers for pre-order customers only: HDFC Instant Discount: Rs 2000 (this will be clubbed with 3 and 6 months Easy EMI). Applicable on Credit Cards (EMI and full swipe) and Debit Card (EMI). All other banks have 3 months Easy EMI. Phone (1) sales in India will start at 7:00 PM IST on 21 July 2022 on Flipkart. If you are interested in the Nothing Phone (1), here is everything you need to know and how the smartphone looks in real life.