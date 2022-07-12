Nothing Phone (1) launched in India at starting price of Rs 32,999, see how the smartphone looks like in real life

Here is everything you need to know about the Nothing Phone (1) and how the smartphone looks in real life.
Nothing has finally launched the Nothing Phone (1) smartphone in India at a starting price of Rs 32,999. The Nothing Phone (1) will be available in both white and black colours, with three variants to choose from 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB priced at Rs 32,999, Rs 35,999, and Rs 38,999 respectively. For pre-order customers, Nothing is offering an introductory price for a limited period: 8GB/128GB (Rs 31,999), 8GB/256GB (Rs 34,999), and the 12GB/256GB (Rs 37,999). Additionally in India, Phone (1) will be available on Flipkart with the following offers for pre-order customers only: HDFC Instant Discount: Rs 2000 (this will be clubbed with 3 and 6 months Easy EMI). Applicable on Credit Cards (EMI and full swipe) and Debit Card (EMI). All other banks have 3 months Easy EMI. Phone (1) sales in India will start at 7:00 PM IST on 21 July 2022 on Flipkart. If you are interested in the Nothing Phone (1), here is everything you need to know and how the smartphone looks in real life.
1. The Glyph Interface on Nothing Phone (1) looks out of this world
The rear panel comes with unique LED strips that are made of 900 LEDs. The company is calling the rear panel pattern on Nothing Phone (1), the Glyph Interface. As shown during the launch event, the users can use the Phone (1)’s Glyph Interface as a notification LED, charging indicator, and several different functionalities. You can also change how the LEDs light up and flicker based on the ringtone.
2. The smartphone features a aluminum frame
Nothing Phone (1) comes with an aluminum frame which gives it a premium appeal and reduces the overall weight. The smartphone also features Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection at rear and front.
3. Nothing Phone (1) features dual rear camera setup
When it comes to camera, the smartphone features a dual-camera setup at the rear that consists of a 50MP primary sensor and 50MP ultra wide sensor. At the front, the Nothing Phone (1) sports a 16MP selfie shooter.
4. Nothing Phone (1) gets a minimalistic design
The Nothing Phone (1) comes with a transparent back panel similar to the Nothing ear (1) earbuds.
5. The company does not ship adapter with the Nothing Phone (1)
The smartphone is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The company is not shipping the adapter with the smartphone.
6. Nothing Phone (1) gets OLED display and runs Nothing OS
Nothing Phone (1) comes with a 6.55-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The Nothing Phone (1) runs Android based Nothing OS which you can experience now via the Nothing Launcher that is available on Google Play Store for certain smartphone models.