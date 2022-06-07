Moto G82 5G launched in India: Check price, specs and availability of the mid-range phone

Moto G82 5G comes in two storage options - 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB - with a massive 5000mAh battery.
Motorola on Tuesday launched a new smartphone - moto g82 5G - that comes with a higher refresh rate, 50MP camera system with Optical image stabilization (OIS) along with multiple storage options.
“The moto g82 5G comes with a revolutionary, flagship grade 10-bit display which supports an incredible billion colours, 64 times more than standard 8-bit displays," the company said in a statement.
The company claimed that moto g82 5G also disrupts the segment, by being the first in its segment to introduce a 50MP OIS camera.
The OIS enables consumers to take more stable pictures and videos and it also enhances the quality of images in low light conditions.
1. Specifications
The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G mobile platform with LPDDR4X RAM. It houses a massive 5000mAh battery with a 33W TurboPower charger.
It comes with a 6.6-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary shooter.
The 8MP secondary camera acts as an ultrawide as well as a depth sensor, while the dedicated Macro vision lens allows consumers to get 4X closer to their subjects.
(Photo: Motorola)
2. Price
The moto g82 has been launched at a starting price of Rs 21,499 for the base variant (6GB+128GB). The smartphone is priced at Rs 22,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.
However, consumers can buy it at an amazing offer price starting at just Rs 19,999 including flat Rs. 1500 Instant Discount on SBI credit cards and EMI transactions.
(Photo: Motorola)
3. Colour
The moto g82 5G comes in two colour variants - meteorite gray and white lily.
4. Availability
It will go on sale from June 14 on Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and leading retail stores. (Photo: Flipkart)