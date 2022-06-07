Moto G82 5G launched in India: Check price, specs and availability of the mid-range phone

Moto G82 5G comes in two storage options - 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB - with a massive 5000mAh battery.

Motorola on Tuesday launched a new smartphone - moto g82 5G - that comes with a higher refresh rate, 50MP camera system with Optical image stabilization (OIS) along with multiple storage options.

“The moto g82 5G comes with a revolutionary, flagship grade 10-bit display which supports an incredible billion colours, 64 times more than standard 8-bit displays," the company said in a statement.

The company claimed that moto g82 5G also disrupts the segment, by being the first in its segment to introduce a 50MP OIS camera.

The OIS enables consumers to take more stable pictures and videos and it also enhances the quality of images in low light conditions.