iQOO 9T, OnePlus 10T, and other smartphones launching in India in August 2022

Check out all the phones launching in August 2022, from the OnePlus 10T to the Vivo v25.
A lot of new smartphones are announced every month, and August is no different. OnePlus and iQOO's newest products have gotten a lot of attention in the month of August and it is expected that these companies' 5G phones will cost around Rs 50,000 when they come out. Samsung is also getting ready to put two foldable phones on the market. Here, you can find out everything you need to know about the new smartphones coming out soon.
1. iQOO 9T
The iQOO 9T is a flagship smartphone that will be launched on August 2. The iQOO 9T pricing, selling information, and specifications have already been leaked by a few well-known YouTubers ahead of time.
Full HD+ AMOLED 120Hz screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, and a 4,700mAh battery with 120W rapid charging are all said to be on board. Leaks suggest that the phone has a 50-megapixel main camera, a 13-megapixel ultra wide angle camera, and a 12-megapixel portrait camera. You may be able to acquire a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies.
2. OnePlus 10T
OnePlus has announced that the 10T will be on sale on August 3 in India, and the company has also revealed a few specifics regarding the next gadget. As OnePlus has previously said, this 5G phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and will not be a flagship device from the company.
A 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display is possible for the future OnePlus 10T. This device is expected to have HDR10+ certification. A 4,800mAh battery with capability for 150W rapid charging is rumoured to be included in the high-end phone.
3. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Samsung will host its latest Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10, where it will be launching the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldable phone. The leaks have suggested that this device could pack a 6.7-inch AMOLED display when opened and a 2.1-inch AMOLED screen when closed. There could be a 10-megapixel camera on the front for selfies. Under the hood, we might to see a 3,700mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.
Samsung is expected to offer 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It could draw power from a flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. For photography, there could be a dual-camera setup at the back of the smartphone and it might include a 12-megapixel primary camera. It could be paired with a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera.
4. Samsung Galaxy Fold 4
The Galaxy Fold 4 will be unveiled at the same time as the Galaxy Unpacked event. When opened, the 7.6-inch 2K AMOLED display of the foldable phone is visible. A 120Hz refresh rate is said to be supported by the screen. A 16-megapixel sensor hidden behind the display is possible. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset is most likely to power it. Some reports claim that the upcoming foldable phone would feature a less-noticeable inner-screen seam and a different camera-landscape configuration than previous models.
5. Infinix Hot 12 Pro
It is all set for Infinix to launch Hot 12 Pro on August 2, 2022. On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, Infinix will release the Hot 12 Pro. 8GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS2.2 storage will be offered on the phone. It has a 6.6-inch HD+ screen, 90Hz refresh rate, and 180Hz touch sampling rate, according to Flipkart's statistics.
6. Vivo V25 Pro
Vivo V25 Pro is expected to look a lot like the current Vivo V23 Pro, which was introduced in India in January 2022. It is expected that the phone would have the same color-changing back as the Vivo V23 Pro. The MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor, which is a modestly improved version of the Dimensity 1200 chipset on the Vivo V23 Pro, will also be found in the Vivo V25 Pro. A curved AMOLED display will also be included in the phone. Refresh rates of up to 120Hz are planned for the panel, which will feature an FHD+ resolution.