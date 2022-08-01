iQOO 9T, OnePlus 10T, and other smartphones launching in India in August 2022

1/6

The iQOO 9T is a flagship smartphone that will be launched on August 2. The iQOO 9T pricing, selling information, and specifications have already been leaked by a few well-known YouTubers ahead of time.

Full HD+ AMOLED 120Hz screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, and a 4,700mAh battery with 120W rapid charging are all said to be on board. Leaks suggest that the phone has a 50-megapixel main camera, a 13-megapixel ultra wide angle camera, and a 12-megapixel portrait camera. You may be able to acquire a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies.