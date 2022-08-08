iQoo 9T, OnePlus 10T, and other new smartphones with discounts in Amazon, Flipkart sale

Here are a few recently launched smartphones that you can buy in the Amazon and Flipkart sale.
Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2022 and Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022 sale are now live and the ecommerce platforms are offering attractive deals on products across various categories such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, earbuds, home appliances and other gadgets. During the Independence Day sales, buyers can also avail additional discounts when paying via credit cards. If you are planning to buy a new smartphone, then this may be the right time for you as Amazon and Flipkart are offering huge discounts on smartphones from popular brands including iQoo, Samsung, OnePlus and others. In addition to this, buyers can also get exchange offers and no-cost EMI. Here are a few recently launched smartphones that you can buy in the Amazon and Flipkart sale.
1. iQoo 9T
The new iQoo 9T is powered by the Qualcomm’s latest and most powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and it also features a full HD+ display. The company has confirmed that the new iQoo 9T is guaranteed to get 3 years of Android OS updates along with 4 years of security updates. iQoo 9T features a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. The display gets 120Hz of peak refresh rate. When it comes to camera, the iQoo 9T sports a triple rear camera setup that consists of 50MP GN5 primary sensor, 13MP ultrawide sensor and 12MP portrait sensor.
2. OnePlus 10T
The new OnePlus 10T joins the OnePlus 10R and OnePlus 10 Pro in the OnePlus 10-series. The new OnePlus 10T is powered by the flagship Qualcomm chipset, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. The new device sports similar design as the OnePlus 10 Pro and features an AMOLED display. This is the first flagship smartphone from OnePlus that misses on the brand's iconic alert slider. The SoC in the OnePlus 10T is paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1. OnePlus 10T features a triple camera system that’s headlined by the flagship 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS and EIS support.
3. Google Pixel 6a
Google Pixel 6a was recently launched in India and now the smartphone is now available for purchase in the country via Flipkart. Google Pixel 6a is part of the Google Pixel 6 series that also consist of Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro. Google Pixel 6a features a 6.1-inch full HD+ OLED HDR display with 2400 x 1080p resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The display supports 60Hz of refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Google’s in-house Tensor chipset paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
4. Oppo Reno 8
Oppo recently launched the Oppo Reno 8 and Oppo Reno 8 Pro India along with the Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds. Oppo Reno 8 features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. When it comes to camera, the Oppo Reno 8 comes with a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra wide angle sensor and a 2MP macro sensor.
5. Redmi K50i 5G
The new Redmi K50i 5G is the first K-series smartphone in India after almost 3 years. It is the first Redmi device to come equipped with 12 5G bands. It is powered by a MediTek Dimensity 8100 chipset and sports a 64MP primary camera. Redmi K50i 5G features a 6.6-inch IPS LCD FH+ display with 1,080 x 2,460 pixels resolution. The display comes with a refresh rate of 144Hz and touch sampling rate of 270 Hz.
6. Samsung Galaxy M13 5G
The Samsung Galaxy M13 was already available in the global market and it recently made its India debut along with the 5G variant. The new budget smartphone from Samsung features FHD+ display and 50MP primary camera. Under the hood, it is powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 700 5G chipset paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The smartphone features RAM expansion features and runs Android 12 based OneUI operating system.
7. Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G
Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G smartphone features 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. Note 12 Pro 5G is equipped with a 108 MP camera supported by D810 5G chipset. Meanwhile, the Note 12 5G features a 50 MP primary camera lens with an f/1.6 large aperture, a secondary lens with a 2MP depth sensor, and an AI lens. Operating on the latest XOS 10.6 and Android 12, Note 12 Pro 5G are powered by the MediaTek D810 5G chipset based on 6nm fabrication technology.