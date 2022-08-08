iQoo 9T, OnePlus 10T, and other new smartphones with discounts in Amazon, Flipkart sale

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2022 and Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022 sale are now live and the ecommerce platforms are offering attractive deals on products across various categories such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, earbuds, home appliances and other gadgets. During the Independence Day sales, buyers can also avail additional discounts when paying via credit cards. If you are planning to buy a new smartphone, then this may be the right time for you as Amazon and Flipkart are offering huge discounts on smartphones from popular brands including iQoo, Samsung, OnePlus and others. In addition to this, buyers can also get exchange offers and no-cost EMI. Here are a few recently launched smartphones that you can buy in the Amazon and Flipkart sale.